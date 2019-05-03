Warren Buffett says no textbook could have predicted the strange economy we have today

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Vice President Pence says the Fed should consider lowering...

Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.

Marketsread more

Buffett says no textbook could have predicted the strange economy...

This economic environment is one that no one could have seen coming given the current fiscal and monetary conditions, Warren Buffett says.

Economyread more

Fed's Clarida says economy is 'in a very good place'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Friday the U.S. economy is strong and interest rate policy is an appropriate place to support growth.

Economyread more

Tesla shares jump after carmaker raises size of stock and bond...

Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.

Marketsread more

Jobs surge in April, unemployment rate falls to the lowest since...

The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

Jobsread more

Fed's James Bullard says interest rate policy is 'a little tight'...

Speaking at a time when the White House is pushing the Fed to lower rates, Bullard would not commit to that course, but did note the low level of inflation.

The Fedread more

The drive to make 5G a reality has led to a surge in demand for...

Today, Ericsson is putting the infrastructure in place that is needed to make 5G a reality, and tower climbers like Jordan Robinson are in high demand to lay the groundwork.

At Workread more

Warren Buffett says Berkshire is sticking with Apple

Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.

Marketsread more

Democrats demand probe into whether Turbo Tax, H&R Block hid free...

Lawmakers, including Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, want the IRS and FTC to investigate tax software giants for allegedly...

Politicsread more

Burger King faces backlash over mental health ad campaign

While some have applauded the campaign for helping raise awareness around mental illness, others have criticized it for seeming to make light of mental health issues.

Technologyread more

Economist John Taylor thinks the Fed is 'in a better place' with...

Raising interest rates has given the Federal Reserve some breathing room for the next time a downturn hits, economist John Taylor said Friday.

The Fedread more
Economy

Warren Buffett says no textbook could have predicted the strange economy we have today

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • Buffett highlights that unemployment remains so low, yet interest rates and inflation are not rising. At the same time the U.S. government continues to spend more money than it takes in.
  • These conditions are not sustainable for the long term, Buffett says.
  • "No economics textbook I know that was written in the first couple of thousand years that discussed even the possibility that you could have this sort of situation continue and have all variables stay more or less the same," he says.
VIDEO12:2812:28
Watch CNBC's full interview with Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway's investor event

OMAHA, Neb. — The current economic environment is one that no one could have seen coming, Warren Buffett said.

In an CNBC interview that aired Friday, Buffett noted that unemployment is at generation lows, yet inflation and interest rates are not rising. While at the same time the U.S. government continues to spend more money than it takes in.

"No economics textbook I know that was written in the first couple of thousand years that discussed even the possibility that you could have this sort of situation continue and have all variables stay more or less the same," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick on Thursday ahead of the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha on Saturday.

The Labor Department said Friday the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in April, the lowest since 1969. However, inflation was up just 1.6% on a year-over-year basis in March. That's well below the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target. The overnight interest rate is also below historical levels despite four rate hikes in 2018. The central bank, at its meeting this week, kept rates unchanged at a target range of 2.25% to 2.50%

These conditions are not sustainable for the long term, Buffett said.

"I don't think our present conditions can exist in terms of fiscal and monetary policy and various other elements across the political landscape," he said. "I think it will change, I don't know when, or to what degree. But I don't think this can be done without leading to other things."

Buffett, in his pre-shareholders meeting interview that aired on "Squawk Box, " also revealed that Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. However, he said Berkshire has not changed its Apple stake.

The "Oracle of Omaha" also spoke out for the first time about how quickly his $10 billion role in the Anadarko saga came together.

The billionaire chairman of Berkshire also weighed in on the challenges bankers face in Washington, saying anyone on Wall Street who takes the vacant Wells Fargo CEO job "would be pinatas from now until the election time."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

More In Economy

Thomas Franck26 min ago
Michael Sheetzan hour ago
Jeff Coxan hour ago
Read More