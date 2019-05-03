Buffett says Berkshire is sticking with Apple and he's pleased with latest earnings report

Skip Navigation
Jobs surge in April, unemployment rate falls to the lowest since...

The U.S. jobs machine kept humming along in April, adding a robust 263,000 new hires while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

Jobs

Vice President Pence says the Fed should consider lowering...

Vice President Mike Pence believes the Fed should look to cut its benchmark interest rate.

Markets

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economy

Warren Buffett says Berkshire is sticking with Apple

Berkshire Hathaway hasn't made changes to its Apple stake, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.

Markets

Stocks are hitting resistance — and with good reason

The market is pricey — the forward earnings multiple for the S&P 500 is over 17, well above the historic norm of 15 to 16.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisani

OPEC is 'likely to collapse,' warns Iran's oil minister

Iran's oil minister says OPEC is "likely to collapse" because some members are targeting their fellow producers, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia.

Energy

Tesla to raise even more capital than expected, including a...

Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.

Markets

Buffett willing to invest $20 billion in Occidental bid for...

Warren Buffett was willing to offer double what he eventually committed to help Occidental Petroleum acquire Anadarko Petroleum, sources said.

Energy

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren...

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

Technology

Overregulation will hand tech leadership to China: former...

Former Facebook board member Donald Graham says too much regulation of American tech firms will elevate Chinese companies.

Technology

Warren Buffett reveals how quickly his role in the Anadarko saga...

In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.

Oil and Gas

Tech executive funding push to elect US vice presidents...

A San Francisco executive who co-founded education tech platform Degreed is behind a national campaign to change the way the vice presidents are selected.

Politics
Markets

Buffett says Berkshire is sticking with Apple and he's pleased with latest earnings report

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • "We haven't changed our [Apple] holdings," Buffett tells CNBC's Becky Quick.
  • Berkshire Hathaway owns more than $40 billion value of the tech giant as of end of last year, according to its 2018 annual letter.
  • Apple shares are up more than 32% this year after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings this week.
  • "I was pleased with what they reported," Buffett says. "What they talked about and reported is consistent with the reason we own $50 billion-plus of Apple."
VIDEO12:2812:28
Watch CNBC's full interview with Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway's investor event

Berkshire Hathaway is sticking with its sizable Apple stake, Warren Buffett said.

"We haven't changed our [Apple] holdings," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick on Thursday, on the eve of the kickoff of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha this weekend.

Apple shares are up more than 32% this year, including a boost from the iPhone maker's better-than-expected first-quarter earnings report this week.

"I was pleased with what they reported," Buffett said, while noting he never makes investment decisions based on a single quarterly report. "What they talked about and reported is consistent with the reason we own $50 billion-plus of Apple."

Berkshire owned more than $40 billion worth of the tech giant as of end of last year, according to its 2018 annual letter. The conglomerate decreased its stake in Apple by nearly 3 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2018, but Buffett said at the time that the selling wasn't under his direction.

"Unless — and I have no reason to think this is true — but there's one fellow that owns a little over 1% of our holdings in the office and I don't see what he does every day. I have no reason to think he's bought or sold Apple," Buffett added Thursday.

The "Oracle of Omaha" first announced Berkshire's investment in Apple in February 2017 despite Chairman Buffett's usual aversion to tech stocks. He told CNBC at the time that he clearly likes Apple, and "we buy them to hold."

Buffett also told CNBC on Thursday that Berkshire has been buying shares of Amazon.

Tens of thousands of investors are heading to Omaha for the annual shareholder meeting on Saturday to hear from Buffett about his succession plan, investment strategy and market outlook.

