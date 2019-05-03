Carl Icahn takes small stake in Occidental Petroleum, amid bidding war for Anadarko

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's the email Tesla sent employees telling them to stop...

In an email sent on Thursday, Tesla reminds employees they can be fired or sued for leaking and gives some recent examples.

Technologyread more

GM, Tesla, Ford in race on EV pickups, but ranchers don't want...

"I wouldn't buy one at all ... It sounds like a playboy's truck, instead of a work truck," said Texas cattle rancher Frank Helvey.

Autosread more

There's a secretive tech fund inside Goldman Sachs returning 25%...

The bank's Principal Strategic Investments team has grown in importance as Goldman Sachs has turned its sights on transforming itself.

Financeread more

5 things Berkshire shareholders want to know from Buffett at the...

This guide breaks down these issues to help better navigate the hoopla surrounding this year's "Woodstock for Capitalists."

Marketsread more

A Joe Biden parody website is outranking his official campaign...

A realistic-looking parody site featuring images of Biden touching women and children appears to be doing quite well on Google and other major search engines, particularly for...

Politicsread more

Trump and Putin talked about Mueller report, Venezuela and North...

The discussion between the two leaders comes amid tense relations.

Politicsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China could be a strong catalyst for stocks, even though analysts say the market may have already priced in much of the gains.

Market Insiderread more

Stocks rise after unemployment falls to lowest in half century

Stocks rose Friday as data showed U.S. job creation was stronger than expected in April.

US Marketsread more

Acting Pentagon chief Shanahan defends US intelligence on crisis...

"I don't feel like we have an intelligence gap. I think we have very good reporting," acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told reporters.

Defenseread more

Cramer's week ahead: A red-hot market, and Uber's IPO

"We've got a runaway freight train of a market and I'd love to see the darned thing cool off for more than a session or two," the host said.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Sinclair to buy 21 regional sports networks from Disney at $10.6...

The broadcasting company said the networks had 74 million subscribers and brought in $3.8 billion in revenue in 2018.

Technologyread more
Investing

Carl Icahn takes small stake in Occidental Petroleum, amid bidding war for Anadarko

Sara Salinas@saracsalinas
Scott Wapner@ScottWapnercnbc
Key Points
  • The stake throws another heavyweight name behind a bidding war that's already captured Wall Street's attention.
  • The size of Icahn's stake is still unclear, and Bloomberg — which first reported the stake — reports Icahn hasn't decided whether to push for changes at the company.
Carl Icahn at the 6th annual CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.
Heidi Gutman | CNBC 

Activist investor Carl Icahn has taken a small stake in Occidental Petroleum, people close to the matter told CNBC on Friday.

The company is in the middle of a rare bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum, having bid $38 billion for its smaller rival. Chevron had previously bid $33 billion for Anadarko.

Shares of Occidental jumped 2% in extended trading Friday, immediately following the news.

The size of Icahn's stake is still unclear, and Bloomberg — which first reported the stake — reports Icahn hasn't decided whether to push for changes at the company. Still, the stake throws another heavyweight name behind a bidding war that's already captured Wall Street's attention.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett invested $10 billion in Houston-based Occidental in an effort to help the takeover bid. CNBC reported earlier Friday that Buffett was willing to invest as much as $20 billion.

More In Investing

Tyler Clifford41 min ago
Tyler Clifford42 min ago
Fred Imbertan hour ago
Read More