European markets seen higher as investors monitor earnings, US jobs data

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon, Warren...

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.

Elon Musk to investors: Self-driving will make Tesla a $500...

On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.

Beyond Meat is being valued like a tech company but it makes food

Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.

Europe's largest bank says its quarterly profit jumped 31%

HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares have gained around 5% this year, while its London-listed shares have lost around 3.22% in 2019.

SocGen first-quarter profit dives 26% amid choppy market...

Societe Generale first-quarter profit fell 26% over the first quarter, as challenging market conditions hobble Europe's banks.

Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca from 'Star Wars,' dies at 74

Peter Mayhew passed in North Texas surrounded by his family on the evening of April 30, according to a statement posted to the late actor's Twitter account.

We went inside Tesla's Gigafactory. Here's what it looked like

CNBC went inside the 'machine that builds the machine,' and what could eventually be one of a dozen massive Tesla factories globally.

Facebook is reportedly recruiting allies for its for crypto...

Facebook has spoken with various companies, including Visa and MasterCard, about the project, which is known internally as Project Libra, according to the report.

Millennials are pouring into these smaller cities and buying...

High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.

YouTube says forthcoming original series and specials will be...

The tech company made the announcement Thursday night at its Brandcast event as part of the IAB Digital Content Newfronts.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, CBS,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on May 2.

Asia Pacific stocks mixed ahead of closely watched US jobs data

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed in Friday afternoon trade, following a second day of losses overnight on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls set to...

European markets seen higher as investors monitor earnings, US jobs data

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • European stocks set to open slightly higher on Friday morning.
  • Societe Generale and Adidas are reporting quarterly earnings ahead of morning trade. 
  • Investors will have an eye on U.S. payrolls data.

European stocks are set to open slightly higher Friday morning as investors digested fresh corporate earnings and looked ahead to payrolls data out in the U.S.

The FTSE 100 is seen 8 points higher at 7,359, the CAC is expected to open around 7 points higher at 5,545, while the DAX is poised to start up around 1 point at 12,346, according to IG.

European Markets: FTSE, GDAXI, FCHI, IBEX

In Europe, focus will be on the flash European CPI estimate for April. Preliminary releases from the four largest member states earlier in the week broadly exceeded expectations, particularly in Germany, where the headline EU-harmonized rate reached a five-month high of 2.1% year-on-year.

In corporate news, French bank Societe Generale reported a first-quarter profit dive of 26% Friday morning, while sportswear giant Adidas is also set to publish its latest quarterly earnings during morning trade.

In Asia, markets in Japan and China were closed for national holidays, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was largely flat and in South Korea, the Kospi declined 0.64% as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 1.09%. Australia's ASX 200 was 0.18% higher.

Stateside, investors have one eye on the U.S. jobs data for April, with nonfarm payrolls set to be released Friday.

The Bank of England Thursday held interest rates steady while revising up 2019 GDP forecasts for the world's fifth-largest economy on the back of strong first-quarter data.