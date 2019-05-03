European markets seen higher as investors monitor earnings, US jobs data

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.Technologyread more
European stocks are set to open slightly higher Friday morning as investors digested fresh corporate earnings and looked ahead to payrolls data out in the U.S.
The FTSE 100 is seen 8 points higher at 7,359, the CAC is expected to open around 7 points higher at 5,545, while the DAX is poised to start up around 1 point at 12,346, according to IG.
In Europe, focus will be on the flash European CPI estimate for April. Preliminary releases from the four largest member states earlier in the week broadly exceeded expectations, particularly in Germany, where the headline EU-harmonized rate reached a five-month high of 2.1% year-on-year.
In corporate news, French bank Societe Generale reported a first-quarter profit dive of 26% Friday morning, while sportswear giant Adidas is also set to publish its latest quarterly earnings during morning trade.
In Asia, markets in Japan and China were closed for national holidays, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was largely flat and in South Korea, the Kospi declined 0.64% as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 1.09%. Australia's ASX 200 was 0.18% higher.
Stateside, investors have one eye on the U.S. jobs data for April, with nonfarm payrolls set to be released Friday.
The Bank of England Thursday held interest rates steady while revising up 2019 GDP forecasts for the world's fifth-largest economy on the back of strong first-quarter data.