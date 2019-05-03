Facebook launches its first major ad campaign under new CMO Antonio Lucio, and it's all about Groups

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Buffett says no textbook could have predicted the strange economy...

This economic environment is one that no one could have seen coming given the current fiscal and monetary conditions, Warren Buffett says.

Economyread more

There's a secretive tech fund inside Goldman Sachs returning 25%...

The bank's Principal Strategic Investments team has grown in importance as Goldman Sachs has turned its sights on transforming itself.

Financeread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for April jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Trump and Putin talked about Mueller report, Venezuela and North...

President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed the Mueller report, Venezuela and North Korea during a phone call on Friday, the White House said.

Politicsread more

Stocks rise after unemployment falls to lowest in half century

Stocks rose Friday as data showed U.S. job creation was stronger than expected in April.

US Marketsread more

Millions of homes are underinsured against natural disasters

Increasingly extreme weather, from floods to wildfires to high-category hurricanes, are causing increasing damage to the nation's neighborhoods. Now, new research shows much...

Rising Risksread more

Tesla shares jump after carmaker raises size of stock and bond...

Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Activision Blizzard, Dish...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Friday.

Market Insiderread more

GM, Tesla, Ford in race on EV pickups, but ranchers don't want...

"I wouldn't buy one at all ... It sounds like a playboy's truck, instead of a work truck," said Texas cattle rancher Frank Helvey.

Autosread more

Facebook launches first major campaign under new CMO, and it's...

The new campaign promotes Facebook Groups, which will feature prominently in the new version of the Facebook app.

Technologyread more

The drive to make 5G a reality has led to a surge in demand for...

Today, Ericsson is putting the infrastructure in place that is needed to make 5G a reality, and tower climbers like Jordan Robinson are in high demand to lay the groundwork.

At Workread more

One 'catch-the-falling-knife' sector play could be an...

Energy stocks are at the bottom of the barrel. The sharp sell-off has one strategist changing his tune on the sector.

Trading Nationread more
Tech

Facebook launches its first major ad campaign under new CMO Antonio Lucio, and it's all about Groups

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Facebook's new brand campaign is called "More Together." 
  • The campaign is the first under chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio, who joined last year.
  • The campaign focuses on Facebook Groups. 
Facebook's new "More Together" brand campaign.
Source: Facebook

Facebook is launching its first major brand campaign under its new chief marketing officer as it seeks to get people talking about Facebook Groups.

The campaign, called "More Together," will first launch in the U.S. with television spots and digital advertising outside of Facebook, out-of-home marketing and media partnerships. It focuses on people coming together on Facebook Groups over shared interests and experiences, whether it's tacos or sci-fi. The campaign will continue through the year focused on connections made through other Facebook products. The company would not say how much it is spending on the campaign.

Facebook hired Lucio away from HP last year, giving him the task of rehabilitating the company's reputation after a year of negative reports, including how Facebook has been used to spread misinformation and influence elections.

Facebook's new campaign steers clear of those issues and zeroes in on Groups. That theme was also front-and-center at the company's F8 conference this week, where Facebook announced a new version of its app, which will emphasize Groups and community to a greater extent than the previous designs. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will take measures to ensure that it is not recommending users to join Groups made for the purpose of spreading misinformation.

The creative work for the campaign was done by Wieden + Kennedy, Facebook's internal Creative X team and Freuds Communications.

VIDEO3:0203:02
Investors focused on Facebook's better monetization, not privacy: Internet analyst

More In Tech

Todd Haselton2 min ago
Sam Dogen, Contributor3 hours ago
Paul A. Eisenstein38 min ago
Read More