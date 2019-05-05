These stocks have 'underappreciated' stories, Wall Street analysts say

Wall Street analysts are finding underappreciated and undervalued stocks in a myriad of ways. Amidst a busy earnings season, analysts see quality in companies like Corning, Target, Costco, AtriCure, and Coupa Software.

CNBC combed through sell-side stock research to find companies that analysts are singling out in their respective coverage universes.

Glass-maker Corning cut its forward guidance this week when it reported its quarterly results. Shares plummeted but that didn't stop analysts at Bank of America from upgrading the stock to buy. The firm said the 168 year old company has an "underappreciated" content story.

"We view the pullback in shares as an especially attractive buying opportunity," they said.

Another stock analysts see as underappreciated is Coupa Software, which got an overweight rating in new coverage from analysts at KeyBanc.

"New products in 2019 that monetize an underappreciated data asset and new B2B payment offerings could become game changers for COUP and help accelerate the path to $1B in revenue."

Coupa, a $6 billion cloud based business spend management platform company, is up 65% year to date.

Retail giant Target has been on the receiving end of several up and down analyst calls of late. But analysts at Baird recently went further slapping a "fresh pick" label on the stock to go along with their outperform rating.

"Target's growing suite of convenient fulfillment capabilities and improved traction with consumers seem underappreciated by the market," analyst Peter Benedict said.

Here is what else analysts are saying about underappreciated stocks: