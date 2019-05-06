Warren Buffett: I'm not buying the Uber IPO, but I've never bought any IPO ever

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Kraft Heinz, IBM, CBS,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Dow futures drop more than 450 points as China considers skipping...

Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.

Marketsread more

Warren Buffett: I'm not buying the Uber IPO, but I've never...

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett explains why he passed on Uber's initial public offering.

Marketsread more

Warren Buffett: US-China trade war could be very bad for whole...

Buffett says the stock market nosedive on Trump's weekend threat to increase tariffs on China is "rational."

Marketsread more

Here's what Wall Street is saying about Trump's tariff threat

Strategists react to the latest U.S. China trade news.

Investingread more

'Tesla dream' is dead, investors now face 'Tesla reality,' market...

Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.

Trading Nationread more

Tim Cook: Buffett's investment shows that Apple isn't really a...

Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, has historically invested in technology only sparingly.

Technologyread more

Kraft Heinz to restate earnings for 2016 and 2017, citing...

Kraft Heinz says it found no evidence of misconduct by senior management.

Food & Beverageread more

Warren Buffett says stocks look like 'intelligent investments'...

Buffett says a broad portfolio of U.S. stocks as a better investment than government bonds.

Marketsread more

Here are the biggest analyst calls today: Five Below, Fortune...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

Buffett says Occidental investment is a bet on oil prices over...

"It's also a bet on the fact that the Permian Basin is what it is cracked up to be," Warren Buffett says.

Marketsread more

China says it's still preparing for US trade talks — but won't...

A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm whether Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would still be among the negotiators.

World Politicsread more
Markets

Warren Buffett: I'm not buying the Uber IPO, but I've never bought any IPO ever

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • "In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Warren Buffett says.
  • "The idea of saying the best place in the world I could put my money is something where all the selling incentives are there ... that that's going to better than 1,000 other things I could buy where there is no similar enthusiasm … just doesn't make any sense."
VIDEO5:2805:28
Warren Buffett: I'm not buying the Uber IPO, but I've never bought any IPO
Squawk Box

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett explained why he passed on Uber's initial public offering and why the investing icon avoids most new stock offerings in general.

"The idea of saying the best place in the world I could put my money is something where all the selling incentives are there, commissions are higher, the animal spirits are rising, that that's going to better than 1,000 other things I could buy where there is no similar enthusiasm … just doesn't make any sense," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick. Because of this, "in 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue."

"I'm not saying that what we're buying is going to work out better, but there have to always be better things than one single issue," Buffett said.

Buffett told reporters ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting on Saturday that he "looked " into Uber more than a year ago. Uber is expected to go public later this week. Underwriters set a price range for the company of $44 to $50 per share, valuing it at nearly $84 billion.

The ride-sharing company's IPO is one of the most anticipated ones of 2019 and follows that of rival company Lyft. Shares of Lyft skyrocketed in their first day of trading, but quickly lost steam. Lyft is down 20% since closing at $78.29 on its first day of trading.

But while IPOs of disruptive companies like Uber and Lyft are widely followed by investors and noninvestors alike, Buffett says you need a good reason to buy into them, just like with any other company.

"Whenever you buy a stock … you should be able to take out a one-page sheet of paper and say: 'I am buying the General Motors company at $56 billion because.' If you can't write that out, then you ought to go onto something else," Buffett said. "If you're buying groceries, buying anything else, you can answer that question. But if you can't answer it on something you're involving your savings in for however many years for, why should you be doing it?"

Investors are often buying into an IPO because of the hype involved with them and because they want to catch up with others getting rich and that's not a sound basis for an investment, Buffett said.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.