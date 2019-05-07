Asia Pacific stocks mixed amid renewed US-China trade tensions

Stocks in Asia were mixed during Tuesday morning trade amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and China after Washington said tariffs on Chinese goods will rise on Friday.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan, which returned to the first day of trade following an extended holiday period, slipped 0.89% in early trade as shares of index heavyweight Fanuc dropped more than 3%. The Topix index also declined 0.76%.

Over in South Korea, where markets were closed on Monday, the Kospi fell 1.33% as shares of chip maker SK Hynix declined 1.49%.

Australia's ASX 200, on the other hand, bucked the trend to rise 0.42%.

The Chinese markets, which plunged more than 5% on Monday, are set to begin trading at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.