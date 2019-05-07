European futures mixed as Chinese vice premier confirmed for US trade talks

European stocks are set to open mixed Tuesday morning, after it was confirmed Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would attend trade talks in Washington.

The FTSE 100 is seen 18 points lower than its Friday close after U.K. markets were closed Monday for a public holiday, opening around 7,353. However despite earlier being set to open around 20 points lower, the CAC is now expected to open roughly flat at 5,483. The DAX is set to open around 20 points higher, according to IG.