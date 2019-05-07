European futures mixed as Chinese vice premier confirmed for US trade talks

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.Politicsread more
Many foreign companies find it tough to succeed in India, and one reason, according to Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, is their inability to...Investing in supertrendsread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed during Tuesday afternoon trade amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and China after Washington said tariffs on Chinese goods will rise on Friday.Asia Marketsread more
The Chinese delegation will be smaller than planned, and it is unclear whether Vice Premier Liu He, whom two senior administration officials describe as "the closer," will...Politicsread more
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested on the evening of Dec. 12, 2017, at the time when they were working on an investigation into the massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and...Asia Politicsread more
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is still set to join a delegation of Chinese negotiators this week in Washington, but the latest development between the world's largest economies...World Economyread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he will not allow President Donald Trump's tax returns to be released to Congress, as a powerful oversight committee has...Politicsread more
Anadarko intends to cancel a $33 billion buyout deal with Chevron after its board determined a rival offer from Occidental was superior.Energyread more
The London Metal Exchange is setting its sights on Asian retail investors with the launch of dollar-denominated mini contracts for six base metals in the coming months, CEO...Marketsread more
The bond king isn't sure which way bond yields are headed, but he does see a good bet that they'll move a lot.Sohn Conferenceread more
"I started to learn with different materials [in 3D printing] what was possible, what's not possible," Posen said. "And really the answer is, almost everything is possible."Retailread more
European stocks are set to open mixed Tuesday morning, after it was confirmed Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would attend trade talks in Washington.
The FTSE 100 is seen 18 points lower than its Friday close after U.K. markets were closed Monday for a public holiday, opening around 7,353. However despite earlier being set to open around 20 points lower, the CAC is now expected to open roughly flat at 5,483. The DAX is set to open around 20 points higher, according to IG.
Monday saw a market sell-off after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to ramp up tariffs on China, but recovered slightly from heavy losses in morning trade after sentiment improved on Wall Street.
In Asia, Chinese markets staged a slight recovery in Tuesday's session after plunging 5% on initial trade news. The Shanghai composite rose 0.32% and the Shenzhen component added more than 1.6%, while the Shenzhen composite advanced 1.467%.
China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on May 9 and May 10 for bilateral trade talks at the invitation of senior U.S. officials. This according to Reuters.
Stateside, investors will be digesting the news that a Chinese delegation will travel to Washington to address Trump's tariff hike threats. Reports had suggested the Chinese Vice Premier would cancel his trip after Trump tweeted threatening more tariffs on Chinese goods, but it has now been confirmed Liu He will travel to the U.S. for talks on Thursday.
Back in Europe, reports Monday night revealed Italian banks have backed BlackRock's 720 million euro rescue plan ($806 million) for rival Carige, which will hand control of the Genoa-based bank to the U.S. asset manager.
In corporate news, Belgian drinks maker AB InBev reported its first-quarter earnings Tuesday morning, along with Irish tax-registered pharmaceutical company Allergan.