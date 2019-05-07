Shares of fake meat company Beyond Meat soar as market tanks

Skip Navigation
Dow plunges nearly 600 points on growing trade-war threat

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Jeffrey Gundlach sees better than 50% chance for new tariffs

"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.

Lyft to report earnings for the first time as a public company

Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.

These sectors worry Wall Street analysts in the ongoing U.S....

Wall Street analysts fear what a prolonged U.S. China trade war would do to their coverage universe.

Cramer: US companies still in China being told they have...

People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.

The Fed is preparing the US financial system for climate change,...

Powell wrote that the Federal Reserve viewed climate risks through the lens of potential "shocks to the system" in the form of severe weather events, rather than as a systemic...

Misconduct at Kraft Heinz highlights pressure to meet bonus...

A number of former employees, executives and suppliers who spoke to CNBC say the culture at Kraft Heinz incentivized employees to first and foremost hit their targets, which...

How Joe Biden could win the battle but lose the war to Trump in...

Cook Political Report's David Wasserman is challenging two broadly-accepted understandings of the 2020 presidential race: that Joe Biden's moderation muddies his chance to...

Amazon Alexa can now help you get a jump on the day as soon as...

Amazon recently updated Alexa with a feature that lets it automatically turn on the lights, read out the traffic, play music, start your morning news briefing and more, all...

Goldman Sachs: Stick with shares of domestic companies, dividend...

For investors fearful of a full-blown trade war, here's Goldman Sachs' playbook to tackle the tough market.

'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the national debt is 'totally...

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach is flagging risks in the rising U.S. deficit.

Tech

Shares of fake meat company Beyond Meat soar as market tanks

Lora Kolodny@lorakolodny
Key Points
  • Beyond Meat shares soared on Tuesday as the market tanked.
  • The El Segundo, California-based company makes "plant-based meat" products now sold at Safeway, Whole Foods and featured on the menus of Carl's Jr., Del Taco and TGIF among others. 
  • The spike in Beyond Meat shares followed a "buy" rating from Bernstein. 
Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, prepares to ring the opening bell to celebrate his company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, May 2, 2019.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

In the middle of a down market on Tuesday, one stock stands out: Investors are going wild for shares in Beyond Meat, a maker of "alternative proteins" or plant-based meat products now sold at Whole Foods, Safeway and featured on the menus of Carl's Jr., Del Taco, and TGI Friday's, among others.

Shares in Beyond Meat were up more than 8% in late-day trading on a rough day that saw the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all down more than 2%. The spike followed a "buy" rating initiated by Bernstein, which set a price target around $81. The stock is currently trading around that price.

Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard noted that the newly public company faces some competition in Impossible Burger (which is making a new, vegetarian Whopper for Burger King) and forthcoming products planned by Nestle and Tyson. But the fact that Beyond Meat has already mastered mass-manufacturing of its non-GMO, plant-based products gives the Southern California company an edge.

Alternative protein products, which are generally higher-priced than their traditional counterparts at major restaurant chains today, may become more appealing budget-wise in the near future, due to global food safety concerns.

Howard wrote in a note on Tuesday:

"The African Swine Fever situation in China could drive global meat prices up sharply, across pork, beef and chicken. As this price escalation plays out, it seems likely that the relative price of plant-based burgers will start to look relatively less expensive, which could also boost demand over the next couple of years."

Beyond Meat priced its initial public offering at $25 a share last week on Wednesday, and raised at least $240 million at an initial valuation slightly shy of $1.5 billion. The company has notched the best IPO performance of 2019 to date, with shares up more than 220%.

The future is plant-based, says former Whole Foods co-CEO
