These are the sectors that worry Wall Street analysts the most if there's a US-China trade war

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) waves to the press as he walks with US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017.

The worries began after a series of tweets on Sunday, when President Donald Trump said that $200 billion in Chinese goods could be subject to a 25% percent tariff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now down more than 550 points in two days with the sell-off accelerating on Tuesday after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed that tariffs would go forward on Friday. Some on Wall Street were hoping Trump was bluffing.

While many believe retail stocks could suffer the worst fate in the absence of a trade agreement, they aren't the only ones. Other sectors to watch include autos, auto parts, and semiconductors.

Wall Street analysts covering individual companies are increasingly concerned about the ramifications of a possible China-U.S. trade war on a wide range of sectors in their coverage universes.

Both hardline and softline retail stocks have analysts on edge as nearly every name they cover imports goods they sell from China. Softline refers to stores that sell things like apparel and linens. Hardline is goods such as appliances and electronics.

"The new tariff threat could cause softlines stocks to drop 40%," wrote UBS analyst Jay Sole, who covers TJX Companies, Ross Stores and Burlington Stores. "If 25% tariffs are enacted, it could catalyze further US retail disruption," he said.

"Within our consumer coverage, the most signiﬁcant category on the $200 billion list was furniture - retailers exposed to this category, such as Big Lots (BIG), could see a negative impact, " Goldman Sachs said.

"Also, ﬁxed price point retailers that import goods from China, such as Dollar Tree and Five Below, could also be negatively impacted. "

If a deal isn't reached, semiconductors would also be at considerable risk as compared to other spaces in tech, analysts at Needham say.

"Semiconductor suppliers have relatively high 'ship-to' revenue exposure to China," they said.

But analysts at Cowen took a slightly different approach to all the tariff talk.

"While most companies have detailed the direct impact of the trade war on their revenue and earnings, we see a far larger effect stemming from the indirect headwinds the trade war has generated. As a result, we believe that a resolution of the trade war could release considerable earnings upside," they wrote.

Here's which sectors are worrying Wall Street analysts: