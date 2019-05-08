Here's how analysts think Chevron will respond to getting dumped by Anadarko

Chevron has a major decision to make after Anadarko Petroleum decided to ditch a $33 billion deal with the oil major and instead sell its business to Occidental Petroleum.

On Monday, Anadarko's board of directors said a revised $38 billion offer from Occidental was superior to its existing agreement with Chevron. Now, Chevron has until Friday to counter Occidental's bid for Anadarko, an international driller with enviable assets in U.S. shale fields, the Gulf of Mexico and Africa.

There's no doubt the San Ramon, California-based energy giant can afford to put more chips on the table. But Chevron CEO Michael Wirth told analysts last month he won't overpay. He said his company has a strong case to present to investors whether or not he closes the deal with Anadarko.

The question is whether it makes more sense for Chevron to fold and pocket a $1 billion breakup fee. At least one investment bank thinks the drama is over.