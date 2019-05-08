Italy's leaders have softened their populist policies, top bank CEO says

The anti-establishment and partly nationalist coalition in charge of Italy have slowly normalized the way they do politics since coming to power, the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo told CNBC Wednesday.

The left-leaning Five Star Movement (M5S) and the right-wing Lega parties formed a coalition nearly a year ago, promising to break away from the traditional political system. However, the chief of one of Europe's biggest banks by market value, says these two parties are "becoming normal" in the way they do politics.

"All these parties change their attitude and their view on what they need to do for the country," Carlos Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, told CNBC Wednesday.

"They completely change(d) their view on what they need to do, also the attitude towards the European Commission, towards Europe, they are becoming normal in the sense of what they want to do for the country," Messina told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

Prior to the general election in March 2018, both parties seemingly displayed stronger commitments on certain policies. For instance, Lega led by Matteo Salvini used to argue that Italy should leave the euro zone, before softening that position as the election approached.