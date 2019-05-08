Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wendy's, Lyft, Diamondback Energy & more

China has promised to take "necessary countermeasures" against the U.S. if Washington follows through on its threat to increase tariffs.Marketsread more
Trump says Chinese negotiators "just informed" the White House they are "coming to the U.S. to make a deal" on trade.Marketsread more
The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.Traderead more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Walmart outlined steps to prevent minors from buying tobacco products in a letter to the FDA.Retailread more
President Trump's optimistic morning tweet on China trade talks was aimed at Wall Street and Beijing, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday asserted executive privilege over materials used to assemble special counsel Robert Mueller's report in a dispute over with House...Politicsread more
With a name that few Americans will likely know how to pronounce — it's Zoh-tee, not Zot-yee — a small budget and even less brand equity than bigger Chinese brands like BYD,...Autosread more
The stocks of Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Berkshire Hathaway make up a massive chunk of the S&P 500, and the index's next move could depend on them, chart...Fast Moneyread more
This seems to be a move on Google's part to show users it's a proponent of consumer privacy.Technologyread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Wednesday:
Wendy's- The fast food chain rose 3% in midday trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings before the bell. Wendy's reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 14 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates by 3 cents. Total revenue rose 7.4% to $408.6 million, topping estimates of $399.8 million.
Lyft- The ride-sharing company's stock was down more than 7% after it reported a big loss in its first ever earnings report a day earlier. Despite the loss, Wall Street analysts were optimistic, with Credit Suisse calling the results a "good first step." Lyft's revenue was $776 million, compared to analysts' forecast of $739 million.
Diamondback- The energy company surged almost 9% following the release of strong first-quarter earnings. The oil and gas driller is on pace for its best day since November 2016. The company also announced a $2 billion share repurchase program.
Match Group- Tinder parent company's stock soared more than 10% after beating on revenue and profit in its first-quarter report a day earlier. Match reported earnings per share of 42 cents on revenue of $465 million. Analysts forecast earnings per share of 32 cents on revenue of $464 million per Refinitiv.
Qorvo- The maker of radio frequency components surged more than 5% after reporting adjusted quarterly profit of $1.22 per share, beating the Refinitiv estimate of $1.05 a share. Qorvo also posted revenue that beat estimates and gave a positive current-quarter outlook.
Lending Club- Shares of Lending Club surged more than 15% after Wedbush upgraded the lending company's stock to "outperform" from "neutral." Wedbush also increased its price target for the stock to $5 from $3.75, after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings Tuesday after the bell.
Mosaic- Shares of Mosaic were up more than 3% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the fertilizer producer's stock to "overweight" from "neutral." The upgrade comes a day after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first-quarter of the year, despite increased costs due to poor weather.
TripAdvisor- The travel website plummeted 11% after missing on revenue in its first-quarter results on Tuesday. TripAdvisor reported revenue of $376 million, compared to Wall Street estimates of $387 million, according to Refinitiv.
U.S. Steel- The steelmaker plunged more than 5% after UBS downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral." UBS said it estimates near-term capital investment will not reverse market share losses in the coming years for the company.
—CNBC's Jessica Bursztynsky, Nadine El-Bawab and Matt Lavietes contributed to this report.