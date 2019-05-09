Bitcoin hits $6,000 for the first time since November

Bitcoin rose above $6,000 on Thursday, hitting its highest level against the dollar in nearly six months.

The cryptocurrency has been on a roller coaster ride since hitting a record high of over $19,000 in December 2017 before crashing to a low of nearly $3,100 in December 2018. Since then, it has had a slow recovery.

On Thursday, bitcoin hit an intraday high of $6,076.65, the highest level since an intraday high of $6,295.95 on Nov. 15, according to data from CoinDesk, which tracks the price of the cryptocurrency on various exchanges. Bitcoin is up over 60% so far this year.

The price has been bolstered by an increasing interest in bitcoin trading from investment institutions. Fidelity Investments will begin to allow customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. Other trading platforms like Robinhood have already started digital currency trading.