Disney and The New York Times show how the media dinosaurs can stay on top

Bob Iger Stephen Desaulniers | CNBC

Content matters

We're left with a bit of a paradox: If every media company talks about disruption, why are regional sports networks -- a dying business -- selling for $10 billion? Why is The New York Times growing in value quarter after quarter? There are several answers. First, nothing has been disrupted about media except the distribution model. Instead of reading newspapers, we read online news. Instead of watching TV, we can get video on demand on our mobile devices. Instead of buying albums, we stream unlimited music with a subscription service. That's really it. Consumers want the same content as always. They want engrossing and meticulously reported news articles. They want high quality HBO-level TV shows. They still want to watch live sports. They still want to listen to The Beatles. This may be tough for a lot of venture capitalists and entrepreneurs to hear, but in the aggregate, not enough people value the original content digital media companies provide. If they did, more people would pay for it, or advertisers would pay more to reach those users, and the companies would be worth more. For a little while, this wasn't as clear because the internet equalized distribution and erased a lot of old media advantages. Everything was free, and one click away from everything else. New media companies quickly figured out how to game readership with search algorithms and playing off social media while keeping production expenses low -- often by sacrificing on quality. But over time, the most successful of the old guard learned how to play the distribution game while maintaining a consistent level of quality, which kept audiences engaged and advertisers willing to pay to reach them. The rise of the paywall over the past few years has helped crystallize that content drives valuation, and has saved the New York Times' business -- it now has 4.5 million paying digital subscribers. Branding and quality matter. The traditional media companies that have really struggled -- local newspapers, some cable networks -- are the ones whose content hasn't kept pace. Some of this, of course, is related to the distribution challenge -- if you can't keep pace with how people consume content, you start making less money and are forced to cut back on the content itself. In addition, it's a lot easier for a huge traditional company like Disney to disrupt itself than it is for a startup to start from scratch. (Again -- Netflix did it and the market now lets it spend $15 billion a year to keep pace. No one else has). While Disney transitions to something that looks more like Netflix, its properties -- ESPN and ABC and the movie studio and the theme parks and the merchandise business -- will keep chugging out cash. That makes life a lot easier for traditional media companies to take risks on $6.99-per-month streaming services.

A slow landing