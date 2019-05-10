Enterprise

Lyft shares drop amid middling Uber market debut

  • Lyft shares are down as its arch-competitor, Uber, has a less-than-stunning market debut.
Confetti falls as Lyft CEO Logan Green (C) rings the Nasdaq opening bell celebrating the company's initial public offering (IPO) on March 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
Confetti falls as Lyft CEO Logan Green (C) rings the Nasdaq opening bell celebrating the company's initial public offering (IPO) on March 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Shares of ride-sharing company Lyft were down as much as 9% on Friday morning amid indications of lower and lower debut pricing for major competitor Uber on the New York Stock Exchange. They're currently down about 4%.

Throughout the morning, indications of Uber's opening trade price dropped from an initial estimate of $46 to $48, until it opened at $42 per share. That's below the $45 price of shares being sold in its initial public offering, and even below the $44 low point of the company's estimated pricing range last week.

Uber is becoming a public company during a week of back-and-forth tensions over trade discussions between the U.S. and China. On Friday morning the major indices were all down at least 1%.

Lyft shares fell more than 10% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after it released its first earnings report as a public company.

Lyft had a stronger opening than Uber when it started trading on March 29. The company priced shares at $72 each, then shares began trading at $87.24. Shares moved lower, and the closing price on the first day of trading was $78.29, but that was still above the IPO price.

WATCH: Lyft co-founders are focused on offering the best service, not just a cheaper one

Lyft President John Zimmer (R) and CEO Logan Green speak as Lyft lists on the Nasdaq at an IPO event in Los Angeles March 29, 2019.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Lyft's co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
UBER
---
LYFT
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...