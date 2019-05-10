Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says Elon Musk is wrong on robotaxi timing

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC he agrees with Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the future of mobility is electric, but he disagrees with Musk that truly autonomous "robotaxis" will next year.

In an interview that aired on Uber's IPO day on Friday, "Squawk Box" co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked him what the future of mobility looks like.

"First of all, it's got to be electric," the CEO said. "We think that's a no-brainer. It's good for the environment. It's where the world is going. And we're playing our part, for example, in London to move it electric." He added that Uber, of course, thinks the future of mobility also has to be "shared."

The ride-hailing giant will make its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, pricing its IPO on Thursday night at $45 per share.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently told investors he is ready to take Tesla into a new, driverless era. The company should have a million vehicles capable of functioning as driverless robotaxis on the road by the end of 2020, he said. He also told investors that self-driving technology and services will help his electric car company grow to a $500 billion market cap.

When the Uber CEO first heard Musk's predictions about this, Khosrowshahi said, "I thought: If he can do it, more power to him. Our approach is a more conservative approach as far as sensor technology and mapping technology. The software's going to get there. So I don't think that his vision is by any means wrong. I just think we disagree on timing."