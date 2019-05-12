Critics predicted oil market 'chaos' after we ditched the Iran deal — and they were wrong, Pompeo says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump tells China to 'act now' on trade or face a 'far worse'...

Chinese and U.S. negotiators held trade talks in Washington on Friday after Trump more than doubled tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Marketsread more

It's 'crazy talk' to say the US isn't tough on Russia: Mike...

The Trump administration has "put real money into our Defense Department," Pompeo says, adding that "Vladimir Putin can't possibly think that's a good thing for him."

World Politicsread more

Iran is an active threat — but we're willing to talk with them,...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is readying its military and diplomatic tools so that President Donald Trump has "an option set in the event that the Iranians...

World Politicsread more

Private equity poses big risks for the stock market and its...

Private equity is rising in prominence and presents potential issues for stock markets and retail investors.

Financeread more

It's time for markets to end their illusions about a US-China...

What markets have misunderstood since the negotiations resumed last December is that the talks had become just one of many events of a new era of geopolitical and systemic...

Politicsread more

Pompeo: Predictions of oil market 'chaos' after we ditched Iran...

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says "simple math" shows there's been no disruption to the global supply of oil since the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Oil and Gasread more

This robot can pick tomatoes without bruising them and detect...

This robot can pick tomatoes without bruising them and detect ripeness better than humans

At Workread more

Pfizer holds lead in erectile dysfunction market even as Viagra...

Despite competition from other drugmakers, Pfizer has been able to maintain a significant share in the erectile dysfunction market thanks in part to launching its own generic...

Health and Scienceread more

Amazon mistakenly told some sellers it was blocking ads with...

The incident is the latest example of Amazon marketplace sellers getting caught in the crossfire as the company has struggled to manage the sprawling growth of the third-party...

Technologyread more

Uber's IPO caps an era of mediocrity and small thinking in...

While disappointing for investors, Uber's debut may signal a welcome turning point for many in Silicon Valley. The IPO caps an era characterized by big investments in...

Technologyread more

You can live like Elizabeth Holmes — for more than $5,000 a month

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has moved out of her luxury apartment in San Francisco. It is now available to rent.

Technologyread more

Customers loved these 'secret' menu items—so restaurants took the...

"Secret" menu items attract customers who want to feel exclusive.

Restaurantsread more
Oil and Gas

Critics predicted oil market 'chaos' after we ditched the Iran deal — and they were wrong, Pompeo says

Everett Rosenfeld@Ev_Rosenfeld
Ted Kemp@TedKempCNBC
Key Points
  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says "simple math" shows there's been no disruption to the global supply of oil since the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.
  • Some had predicted on CNBC and elsewhere that the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran agreement would make crude prices spike, though others who spoke to CNBC at the time predicted the opposite.
  • Pompeo says oil market stability will persist, because the "combination of good work around the world and work inside the United States has continued to make sure that crude oil markets are adequately supplied, and I'm convinced that they will continue to be."
VIDEO21:0621:06
Mike Pompeo discusses Iran, oil, Russia and China
Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday the U.S. has put in the work to make sure global oil markets are stable and have enough supply — and he's "convinced" that will continue.

In fact, Pompeo pointed to "simple math" that shows there's been no disruption to the overall global supply of crude since the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — something that some analysts had warned could happen.

"About a year ago, President Trump withdrew the JCPOA, you'll recall. I'll bet on your television station folks were talking about how oil prices would rise, they'd spike, it would be chaos in the crude oil markets," the secretary of state told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.

"In fact," he added, "crude oil prices today are lower than they were the day that we withdrew from the JCPOA. Lower. Not higher, not radically higher, not crazy higher, not chaos — but lower."

Pompeo is correct that oil is lower now than it was on the day the U.S. withdrew from the Iran deal.

International standard Brent crude closed at $74.16 on May 8, 2018, compared with $70.62 last Friday. West Texas Intermediate stood at $69.06 last year then, but it ended at $61.66 in the latest session.

Some observers predicted on CNBC and elsewhere that the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran agreement would make crude prices spike, though others who spoke to CNBC at the time predicted the opposite.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 8, 2019.
Tolga Akmen | AFP | Getty Images

The United States withdrew from the deal about a year ago — effectively ending its viability. Iran is a major oil producer, and the JCPOA had cleared the way for Iranian oil exports to Europe and elsewhere.

Pompeo, for his part, attributed that global price stability to the work done by American diplomats and oil producers.

"We've done the good diplomatic work to ensure that our oil markets are adequately supplied. We've worked with our partners," he said. "American economic excellence, freedom, deregulation has created enormous capacity for crude oil production in the United States itself."

He further predicted those forces will keep prices around the same level: "That combination of good work around the world and work inside the United States has continued to make sure that crude oil markets are adequately supplied, and I'm convinced that they will continue to be."