Oil prices, which have risen on worries about Washington's possible withdrawal from the Iran agreement, are unlikely to take a leg higher even if the U.S. ultimately pulls out of deal, according to one expert.

Markets have already factored in the possible effect of the U.S. re-sanctioning Iran, currently the third-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

"We've already seen that bullishness factored in over the past few weeks ... The markets have already reacted to the expectation of less supplies going forward," Alejandro Barbajosa, vice president at Argus Media, told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford.

As a result, it will be difficult for oil prices to advance under current circumstances, Barbajosa said.