Escalating trade war could dim global demand for commodities, says options expert

The escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies could dim global demand for commodities, Brian Stutland, founder of Equity Armor Investments, said Monday on CNBC's "Power Lunch. "

Copper prices, for example, were lower Monday due to demand concerns, he said, but there are still commodities where investors can "run in and hide."

On Monday, China announced a new round of tariffs on more than 5,000 products. It followed President Donald Trump last week announcing additional tariffs on thousands of Chinese goods.

"China trade is going to affect global demand," said Stutland, a CNBC contributor.

The July copper futures contract fell about 2% on the Comex in New York on Monday.

"A lot of what copper trades is basically global GDP demand and growth globally," the options expert said. "We're seeing some fear of weakness there."

China accounts for nearly half of the world's copper demand.

China's new round of tariffs announced Monday includes various agricultural products, such as chicken, wheat, sugar, ginseng and peanuts.

In futures trading Monday, the July wheat futures contract rose 2.7% on the Chicago Board of Trade. The July sugar contract in New York was up just under 1%.

However, Stutland said wheat and sugar futures still present a possible investment opportunity. The thinking is some demand may be pulled forward for those commodities before China's new round of tariffs take effect June 1.

"I think that's why you're seeing wheat and sugar sort of hang in there," Stutland said. Those "might actually be an area to run in and hide, if you're sort of looking to be a trader in all this."