Europe markets set to open slightly higher as investors monitor US-China trade developments

China's Commerce Ministry said it would take countermeasures against the American tariff hike. It did not announce what its response would entail but said it "deeply regrets"...
U.S. stock market futures pointed to declines across the major indexes at Monday's open.
As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says "simple math" shows there's been no disruption to the global supply of oil since the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.
The bank said in a note that the trade war's impact on U.S. consumer prices is now higher than previously expected.
Kudlow contradicted President Trump's claims that China alone will pay tariffs imposed by the U.S.
Kudlow, however, said there are "no concrete, definite plans" yet for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.
The Asia-Pacific region saw the greatest fall in its billionaire numbers in 2018, according to a new study from Wealth-X.
Shares of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group came under pressure in Monday's trading session following the large losses seen on ride-hailing giant Uber's debut day last...
Mainland Chinese shares declined by the afternoon on Monday amid uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front, after tariffs on Chinese goods were raised last Friday.
President Rodrigo Duterte is not running in the mid-term elections, but his popularity is expected to affect the vote, analysts said.
Markets in Europe are set to nudge higher at the open Monday, with investors continuing to monitor trade developments between the U.S. and China.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open higher by 6 points at 7,209; the French CAC is expected to open 10 points higher at 5,337 points; and the German DAX is seen 5 points higher at 12,084.
On Friday, Trade talks between U.S. and Chinese negotiators broke up without a deal, shortly after America ramped up its tariff rate to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet at the upcoming June G-20 summit in Japan. Kudlow said the chances of such a meeting "were pretty good," but he said there are "no concrete, definite plans" for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.
In Asia, mainland Chinese shares declined by the afternoon on Monday amid the uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front. Markets in Hong Kong are closed for a holiday.
Back in Europe, E.On and Centrica are the two notable companies reporting earnings on Monday. Trump is set to welcome Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House and there are no major data releases of note.