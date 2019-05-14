Skip Navigation
Asia Markets

Asia stocks set to decline as US-China trade war heats up

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Shares in Asia were set to decline on Tuesday as tensions between the United States and China intensified after Beijing decided to raise tariffs on some American goods.
  • In overnight market action on Wall Street, shares saw sharp declines.
  • China announced on Monday that it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, beginning on June 1.
  • The latest development from Beijing comes after U.S. President Donald Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese goods last week.

Shares in Asia were set to decline on Tuesday as tensions between the United States and China intensified after Beijing decided to raise tariffs on some American goods.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,830, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,191.28.

Shares in Australia were also set to see declines, with the SPI futures contract at 6,243.0. The benchmark ASX 200 last closed at 6,297.60.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

China announced on Monday that it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, beginning on June 1. The goods targeted include a broad range of agricultural products. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump raised duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10%. 

The world's two largest economies have struggled to reach a trade deal to put an end to a widening conflict that is likely to have serious ramifications on global growth.

"With a June 1st start date, China is still hoping to reach an agreement but President Trump is under far less pressure to deal than President Xi (Jinping) and the tone of his tweets along with the threats of further tariffs is not encouraging, " Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in an overnight note.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC the two countries are "still in negotiations." Trump also said the U.S. is in a "great position," in the negotiations, noting that "our economy has been very powerful; theirs has not been."

Tuesday's session in Asia follows overnight declines on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 617.38 points, or 2.4%, to close at 25,324.99 and posted its worst session since Jan. 3. The S&P 500 also had its worst day since early January, falling 2.4% to 2,811.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.4% — its biggest one-day loss of the year — to close at 7,647.02.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, traded at 97.319 after dropping to levels below 97.2 yesterday.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 109.24 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 109.5 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6943 after slipping from levels above $0.696 yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.