Asia stocks set to decline as US-China trade war heats up

Shares in Asia were set to decline on Tuesday as tensions between the United States and China intensified after Beijing decided to raise tariffs on some American goods.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,830, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,191.28.

Shares in Australia were also set to see declines, with the SPI futures contract at 6,243.0. The benchmark ASX 200 last closed at 6,297.60.