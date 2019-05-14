Trump: We'll know in three to four weeks if China trade talks are successful

Speaking at a White House event on Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump offered a projection about how much longer Washington and Beijing could be locked in heated...Politicsread more
China announced on Monday that it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, beginning on June 1. The latest development from Beijing comes after U.S. President...Asia Marketsread more
The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.Traderead more
China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods — in total nearly 2,500 products.Politicsread more
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.Marketsread more
U.S. equity futures opened lower Monday evening as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.Marketsread more
Five people are dead and one person is unaccounted for after two floatplanes carrying passengers from a cruise excursion collided mid-air in Alaska.U.S. Newsread more
Trump, who campaigned on cracking down on unfair trade practices, has stirred trade conflict with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.Politicsread more
Apple is down over 6% on Monday after news of a major escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday.Market Insiderread more
Speaking at a White House event on Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump offered a projection about how much longer Washington and Beijing could be locked in heated trade negotiations.
"We'll let you know in three or four weeks if it's successful," he said, according to NBC News.
That comes after last week's trade talks in Washington concluded without a deal and, instead, featured Trump hiking American tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10% to 25%.
China, for its part, retaliated with its own raft of tariff hikes on a wide-ranging list of American goods.
And now, investors are closely watching to see if the trade war grows even more punitive: The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is taking steps to prepare to slap tariffs on the remaining billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods coming into the U.S.