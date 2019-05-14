Trump: We'll know in three to four weeks if China trade talks are successful

Skip Navigation
Asia stocks decline as US-China trade war heats up

China announced on Monday that it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, beginning on June 1. The latest development from Beijing comes after U.S. President...

China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods — in total nearly 2,500 products.

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Stock sell-off set to continue Tuesday as Dow Futures open lower

U.S. equity futures opened lower Monday evening as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

5 dead, 1 missing after floatplanes carrying cruise-goers collide...

Five people are dead and one person is unaccounted for after two floatplanes carrying passengers from a cruise excursion collided mid-air in Alaska.

It's not just China: Trump's trade war is raging on several...

Trump, who campaigned on cracking down on unfair trade practices, has stirred trade conflict with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Here's why Apple is so vulnerable to a trade war with China

Apple is down over 6% on Monday after news of a major escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs will lead to a US recession

Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Take-Two, StoneCo...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday.

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump: We'll know in three to four weeks if China trade talks are successful

Everett Rosenfeld@Ev_Rosenfeld
President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Speaking at a White House event on Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump offered a projection about how much longer Washington and Beijing could be locked in heated trade negotiations.

"We'll let you know in three or four weeks if it's successful," he said, according to NBC News.

That comes after last week's trade talks in Washington concluded without a deal and, instead, featured Trump hiking American tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10% to 25%.

China, for its part, retaliated with its own raft of tariff hikes on a wide-ranging list of American goods.

And now, investors are closely watching to see if the trade war grows even more punitive: The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is taking steps to prepare to slap tariffs on the remaining billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods coming into the U.S.