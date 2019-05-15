Virta Health aims to reverse Type 2 diabetes without meds by helping patients watch what they eat

Sami Inkinen, CEO of Virta Health, is tackling the diabetes epidemic in the U.S. with his start-up. Source: Virta Health

Virta Health has a bolder mission than most health-care companies. Rather than encouraging customers to follow their drug regimen, it aims to reverse chronic disease through lifestyle change — and ultimately to wean its users off their medications entirely. Virta CEO Sami Inkinen initially had no intention of getting into health care. In 2014 his former company, Trulia, merged with Zillow in a $3.5 billion deal, which left him with a personal fortune. He wasn't planning on starting another company, let alone a virtual medical clinic, but he had a personal experience with health care that prompted him to get involved in the space. In 2012, after some routine health tests, Inkinen was told that he was at high risk for diabetes. He was shocked. He was young and had regularly competed in Ironman competitions and triathlons. His doctors chalked it up to a combination of genetics and his high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet.

I did it because I was frustrated that people weren't aware of sugar as a contributor to health problems. Sami Inkinen founder and CEO of Virta Health

But Virta has found success in convincing some health plans and employers to support its efforts, particularly after it shifted to a model in November of 2018 where Virta gets paid only if it can prove that it helps people's overall health and therefore lowers health-care costs. According to the American Diabetes Association, diagnosed diabetes costs the U.S. health-care system $327 billion per year. Dr. Robert Ratner, former chief medical officer of the American Diabetes Association, recently noted that this kind of model is rare in the health-care industry, "where maximizing profits has historically driven costs."

Saving hundreds of dollars a month on diabetes meds

One participant in the program is Kevin Swier, who's in his mid-50s and works as a pricing analyst for the restaurant supplier US Foods. Swier had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and he had been told by his doctors that he'd remain on a battery of medications for the rest of his life. Then he received an email from his employer about the plan. Swier was skeptical, but he enrolled in the program, which his company paid for, to prove to himself that it wouldn't work. Within four days he started to see results. His Virta-appointed physician reviewed his blood work and started slowly weaning him off insulin. Within a few months he was less reliant on his other medications. He also lost more than 40 pounds from adhering to the diet. "Right now I'm saving between $400 and $500 in out-of-pocket fees for all these medications I was taking," said Swier. Swier said a typical meal for him was a 12-ounce steak with a baked potato and a small portion of veggies. Now, as advised by his Virta health coach, he'll eat a far smaller portion of meat, heaped with butter, and several servings of vegetables.