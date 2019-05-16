California's governor pushes new taxes, fees despite whopping $21.5 billion surplus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his revised state budget that includes a proposed $21.5 billion surplus during a news conference Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif.

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing new taxes and fees even as California enjoys a huge surplus, but lawmakers, including his fellow Democrats, appear to have little appetite for new taxes.

On Wednesday, a budget subcommittee of the state Senate axed the governor's plan to slap a water tax on Californians to fund a safe drinking water program in disadvantaged communities. Newsom endorsed the tax in January and highlighted it last week in his May budget revision.

Newsom's record $213.5 billion revised budget seeks other fees or taxes, including a health-care tax. It comes as California enjoys a projected surplus of roughly $21.5 billion — larger than the budget sizes of at least 20 other states.

"We're talking about close to $2.4 billion in new taxes," said Republican state Sen. Patricia Bates, who represents portions of Orange and San Diego counties. "Everything in California is costing more and incomes are less."

The budget proposes a health tax or "individual mandate" penalty starting in 2020 for Californians not having health insurance to fund expanded subsidies for Covered California, the state's insurance exchange. Penalty revenue is expected to top $1 billion over three years.

"Without the mandate, everybody's premiums go up," Newsom said this week in pitching the plan.

At the same time, the governor's budget proposes to more than double the existing earned income tax credit for low-income Californians by investing $1 billion projected to be generated by closing certain tax loopholes for mainly business income. The loopholes get closed by bringing the state into conformity with several 2017 federal tax law changes impacting business taxes.

"The legislature is getting the choice to basically take some of the revenues that were given away in tax breaks and provide those to low-income communities," said Chris Hoene, executive director of the California Budget & Policy Center, a nonpartisan public policy research group.

Newsom also reiterated support last week for extending the family leave for parents of newborns to six months, up from the current six weeks program that is funded by mandatory employee payroll deductions. In 2004, California became the first state to provide partial income during a family leave to care for a sick family member or bond with a new child.

The governor expressed support in January for a phone tax to modernize the state's 911 emergency system. Enacting new taxes or fees requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber of the state legislature, where Democrats have a super majority, to override a gubernatorial veto or pass budgets.