Samsung may have a fix for its folding phone that was delayed after it kept breaking

Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

Economyread more

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

Economyread more

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Retailread more

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Technologyread more

Samsung may have a fix for its folding phone that kept breaking

Samsung has reportedly fixed issues with its folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, and is planning to release it next month.

Technologyread more

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

Airlinesread more

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Trading Nationread more

Former Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb's board

Angela Ahrendts previously served as the chief executive at Burberry.

Technologyread more

Investors grill Altria CEO over $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette...

Altria shareholders grilled CEO Howard Willard on his $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette giant Juul at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday.

Health and Scienceread more

Lloyd Blankfein on Trump's tariffs: 'I don't think he's wrong...

Former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein agrees with President Trump's stance on tariffs in the ongoing trade war with China, Politico reported Thursday.

Wall Streetread more

Amazon just announced a new version of its $50 tablet

Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.

Technologyread more

5 states sue OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma amid opioid epidemic

Five state attorneys general have announced new lawsuits against the maker of OxyContin as they seek to hold the drug industry responsible for an opioid crisis.

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Tech

Samsung may have a fix for its folding phone that was delayed after it kept breaking

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Samsung has fixed issues that plagued the Galaxy Fold and caused it to delay the launch, according to South Korean newspaper Yonhap.
  • Samsung told CNBC last week that a new release date would be revealed in the "coming weeks."
  • The Galaxy Fold began breaking for reviewers who accidentally peeled off a protective layer of the phone. The hinge also did not protect the screen enough.
Samsung's Galaxy Fold screen is broken after just two days of use. This phone costs $2,000.
TodD Haselton | CNBC

Samsung has fixed problems that caused its folding phone to break and is planning to begin selling the Galaxy Fold next month, according to Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Samsung told Yonhap it has started to test the redesigned model with three wireless carriers in Korea.

Samsung had originally planned to release the Galaxy Fold on April 26 after accepting pre-orders, but reviewers, including CNBC, found issues with the display that caused it to break easily. Some reviewers peeled off a protective film on top of the phone's new foldable display that was not meant to be peeled off. In response, Samsung delayed the launch of the phone indefinitely.

According to Yonhap, Samsung solved part of the phone's problems by tucking the protective film under the frame of the device, which will make it harder to accidentally remove.

Samsung has said it will work to improve messaging on the phones it ships to customers so they know not to peel off the layer. Yonhap said another fix includes minimizing the amount of the hinge that's exposed, which should prevent objects from getting under the screen and causing damage.

The company told CNBC on May 9 that a new release date for the Galaxy Fold would be revealed in the coming weeks. However, Samsung also said it will automatically cancel pre-orders if customers don't reach out to confirm interest in the phone if it is not able to ship by May 31.

Samsung declined to comment on the Yonhap report.

Read more on Yonhap.

VIDEO2:4702:47
A look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold phone features, before it broke
Tech Guide


