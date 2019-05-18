Dia Simms, driving force behind Sean 'Diddy' Combs' vast empire, reveals how to make it in a man's world

With a career that has spanned the Department of Defense to spirits, television and hip-hop, Dia Simms is familiar with being the lone woman in the boardroom. In male-dominated industries for the past 20-plus years, she learned quickly to navigate a man's world — and bring value to the table. The president of Combs Enterprises — which includes a diverse portfolio of businesses and investments spanning the music, fashion, fragrance, beverage, marketing, film, television, and media industries — Simms is not just one of the only women in the company but also one of the youngest, at 43. For the past 14 years, in her rise from executive assistant to president of Sean Combs' sprawling business empire, she has maintained a professional commitment to a prospering operation that currently employs more than 230 staff. Combs' huge fortune — according to Forbes, he's worth about $820 million — is evidence of Simms' innate ability to bring the entertainer and entrepreneur's innovative ideas to life. His diverse brand portfolio includes successful companies such as Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits, AQUAhydrate, The Blue Flame Agency, Revolt Films and Revolt Media & TV.

FOX | FOX Image Collection | Getty Images

"Very much to this day, I'm often and almost always the youngest person in the room, in my early 40s, and the only woman. And the only reason why I'm not the only minority ... is because Sean is often in the room with me," she says. Her greatest advocate, she says, is Combs himself. "Sean goes out of his way just to level-set the room. There are so many times where he will introduce me and say, 'She is the president of Combs Enterprises,' and the men in the room will say, 'Are you going to get some coffee?'" Simms' work ethic and continuous thirst for new knowledge with every opportunity keeps driving her forward. "I look for information everywhere I go. I really believe that everybody has something to learn and something to teach. So I probably have less, like, formal relationships, whereas I'm seeking out information with every relationship that I encounter."

While Combs has received recognition over the years for his achievements, now Simms is being recognized as a woman to watch: In 2017 she was named to Ebony's Power 100 list and Billboard's Women in Music list. Combs initially recruited Simms in 2005 as his executive assistant, and she quickly climbed the ranks to the position of chief of staff. In 2017 he named her president of his business conglomerate. She claims it was her early days, as a music promoter in her 20s, that armed her with the nuances she needed to survive in a man's world.

A Simms' success secret: The clipboard effect