Biotech IPO performance pokes holes in Silicon Valley's theory for waiting so long to go public

Start-ups' fears of being strong-armed to focus on short-term profits is one reason some are opting to stay private. But those fears may be overblown, if the historical performance of money-losing biotechs is any indication.

Much like consumer tech companies going public in 2019 — biotech companies rarely make money going into their stock-market debuts. Public-market investors have historically embraced them anyway.

Between 2001 and 2017, only 6% of biotech companies were profitable at the time of their initial public offering, according to analysis by Jay Ritter, finance professor at the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida. Yet, during the same time frame the average three-year buy-and-hold return for more than 350 biotech companies that went public was 36.3% — beating the market by 14.0%.

"We've had hundreds of biotech companies going public in recent years where everybody knows that they're not going to have any revenue from product sales for years," Ritter told CNBC. "And there's no pressure for them to cut their short term losses — as long as they've got viable scientific research."

For the biotech firms that went public between 1980 and 2017, on average, they rose 12.1% on the first trading day, according to Ritter's analysis. Over the next three years, they then returned an average of 25.7%. While biotech IPOs still under-performed the broader market by 6%, they fared better than the average IPO. Public offerings in general under-performed broader markets by 19% in the 3 years after listing.

"I think a lot of it is talk rather than actual evidence that if a company doesn't achieve short-term profitability quickly, corporate raiders and activist investors swoop in and boot out management," Ritter said. "I just don't see a lot of evidence of that occurring."

The nation's top tech investors have voiced frustration about the public market's focus on near-term profits. A new Silicon Valley stock exchange, backed venture capitalist Marc Andreessen among others, was approved earlier in May. According to its website, the mission is to provide a "market that reduces short-term pressures and encourages a steady cycle of innovation and investment in long-term value creation would benefit companies and their investors alike."

Firms listed on the so-called LTSE may be required to abide by certain rules, like a potential ban on tying executive pay to the short-term financial performance.