Stocks in Asia trade mixed amid continued trade tensions

Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday amid the ongoing fallout surrounding Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.29% in morning trade, with index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc falling 1.42%. The Topix index also fell 0.54%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.55% as shares of Samsung Electronics surged more than 3%. Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.47%.

The Australian dollar last changed hands at $0.6920, still off highs above $0.696 seen in the previous week.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release minutes for its May monetary policy meeting at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note that expectations are for the central bank to pave the way for a cut in June.