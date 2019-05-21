Stocks in Asia trade mixed amid continued trade tensions

The fallout from the U.S. crackdown on Huawei intensified this week, as trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing reportedly hit a roadblock.Asia Marketsread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday amid the ongoing fallout surrounding Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.29% in morning trade, with index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc falling 1.42%. The Topix index also fell 0.54%.
Over in South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.55% as shares of Samsung Electronics surged more than 3%. Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.47%.
The Australian dollar last changed hands at $0.6920, still off highs above $0.696 seen in the previous week.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release minutes for its May monetary policy meeting at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note that expectations are for the central bank to pave the way for a cut in June.
Alphabet's Google has suspended business with Huawei that involves transferring hardware, software and other technical services. The U.S. search giant's decision followed U.S. President Donald Trump's administration adding Huawei to a list that required U.S. companies get a license to do business with the Chinese company. Bloomberg News also reported that companies like Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom will not supply Huawei until further notice.
That came as trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing hit a roadblock, CNBC reported last Friday.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 84.1 points to close at 25,679.90. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% to finish its trading day stateside at 2,840.23. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.46% to close at 7,702.38.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.954 after touching levels above 98 yesterday. The Japanese yen traded at 110.13 against the dollar after seeing highs below 109.2 last week.
Oil prices increased in the morning of Asian trading hours. The international benchmark Brent crude futures contract rose 0.25% to $72.15 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures added 0.3% to $63.29 per barrel.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.