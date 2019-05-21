Cramer Remix: The cannabis stocks I'm eyeing

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday it appears that cannabis companies could be seeing some "meaningful differentiation."

He took a look at the chart patterns of stocks in the sector as interpreted by Tim Collins, a technician and Cramer colleague at RealMoney.com.

"The charts, as interpreted by Tim Collins, suggest that GW Pharma and Village Farms are buys here, " the "Mad Money" host said. "Cronos [Group] could work its way higher, although that one's more risky. "

Cramer pointed out an ascending triangle pattern in GW Pharma's weekly chart, which measures the stock's price movement over a week-long period. That particular pattern, which is made up of a series of higher lows and relatively similar highs, typically tells a bullish tale.

He noted that GW Pharma does not see itself as a cannabis play, but investors see it as such because its products are inspired by the plant.

"I have been a fan of GW Pharma for a long time. A lot of that is because you can dose it. You can't dose regular pot." Cramer said. "The stock has had a monster run." Cramer said. The stock has climbed nearly 90% so far this year.

Collins, Cramer said, is arguing that the stock could be able to surge to $200 if the share price ends the week above $180. It closed Tuesday at $184. If the stock instead falls under $160, then forget about it.

"I think you should stick with Canopy Growth, and Collins believes that GW Pharma is the best bet out there," the host said.

Cramer also reviewed the chart action in Village Farms, Cronos Group, and Canopy.

