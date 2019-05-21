Here's how to build a hurricane-resistant house — not as expensive as you may think

June marks the official start of hurricane season in the U.S., and after years of increasingly powerful storms wreaking record destruction, homeowners and builders are looking intensely at ways to fortify their homes.

While there is no such thing as a hurricane-proof home, there are varying levels of resistance and investment.

Florida imposed new mandatory building codes after Hurricane Andrew in 1992, at first locally and then statewide in 2002. They have improved hurricane resistance dramatically in new construction there. Florida's standard is the highest mandatory code in the nation.

The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety has gone even further. A decade ago it created a "fortified home" standard to protect against hurricanes and hail. It is a voluntary guideline, and so far only 8,000 homes nationwide have built to that designation. Those that do sell for 7% more, according to a University of Alabama study. The standard has three levels, bronze, silver and gold, with the last being the highest protection.

Since Florida's codes are already so high, building to the gold standard there wouldn't add much to the price of construction. But in areas that have weak codes or lack them altogether, the gold standard would be much more costly.

The biggest driver of those costs is in impact-resistant windows and doors, shutter systems and upgrades to any other openings that expose a home to the elements.

In Mississippi, for example, it would cost $3,000 to $5,000 more to build an 1,800-square-foot home to gold standards versus basic code standards, according to the IBHS. That range is likely similar in other states as well.

The cost in Florida however would only increase by about $1,000, since codes there already cover most of the upgrades.

Some homeowners have pursued even more robust measures to protect their investments, though they are the exception. In Florida's panhandle, Category 5 Hurricane Michael tore a massive path of destruction in October, but one home on Mexico Beach sat relatively unscathed amid the wreckage.