US Treasury yields move lower as investors await economic data, auctions

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...Asia Economyread more
There's more pain ahead for the U.S. and China amid their bilateral trade dispute, according to one expert.China Politicsread more
Alphabet Inc's Google said Tuesday that keeping phones up to date and secure was in "everyone's best interests," shortly after the U.S. temporarily eased some trade...Technologyread more
You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.Commentaryread more
Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Tuesday as a temporary reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions provided a breather.Asia Marketsread more
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.The Fedread more
A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.Airlinesread more
Huya, a Chinese live streaming platform focused on gaming, is looking to expand into the U.S. in the next couple of years, CEO Rongjie Dong told CNBC. The U.S. is expected to...Technologyread more
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.Retailread more
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.Politicsread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning, as investors monitor the latest batch of economic data reports and Treasury auctions.
At around 03:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4139, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.8338.
Market participants are likely to closely monitor speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren are both set to comment on the world's largest economy at separate events on Tuesday.
The speeches come after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday that rising levels of corporate debt did not pose an immediate threat to the financial system.
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.
On the data front, the Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing survey for May is set to come out at around 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by existing home sales figures for April at around 10:00 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $26 billion in 52-week bills on Tuesday.
In commodity markets, oil prices were slightly higher as energy market participants monitored escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $72.10, up around 0.2%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $63.42, more than 0.5% higher.