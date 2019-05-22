Asia stocks higher following overnight Wall Street gains

Shares in Asia were higher in Wednesday morning trade following a positive finish overnight on Wall Street, though trade tensions continued to linger between the U.S. and China.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.39% in early trade as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc gained. The Topix also rose 0.31% as most sectors advanced.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.13% as automaker Hyundai Motor's stock rose 0.79%. Over in Australia, the ASX 200 edged up in early trade.