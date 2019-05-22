China would see 'blue skies ahead' if it accepts all US demands, Fed's Bullard says

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard expressed optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to end their trade war, despite recent negotiating setbacks.

"My base case continues to be that we'll get an agreement on trade," Bullard, a voting member on the central bank's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee this year, said Wednesday in an address at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong.

"I think it's good for both China and the U.S.," he added.

Bullard also said that China should accept U.S. demands in the trade talks in order to attract more foreign capital, saying the country would stand to reap enormous benefits.

"They will establish credibility on trade inside China and will reassure foreign investors that they can invest in China and be treated appropriately," he said in response to questions from the audience.

"And really good things would probably happen for the Chinese economy going forward," he said.

He added that on a macroeconomic level, China should agree to everything that's being asked of it by the U.S. "If that occurs I would see blue skies ahead for the Chinese economy," he stated.