China would see 'blue skies ahead' if it accepts all US demands, Fed's Bullard says

Consumers in China are taking to social media to express their support for Huawei as the U.S. government looks to ramp up pressure on the Chinese smartphone maker.Technologyread more
Tensions between the two parties have heightened in recent months as the campaign for seats in the Brussels and Strasbourg-based parliament has crescendoed.Europe Politicsread more
Shares of Saudi shopping mall operator Arabian Centres were trading at 24.5 riyals ($6.53) just after markets opened in Riyadh.IPOsread more
There is at least one thing in common between the U.S. and Russia – their willingness to weaken the European Union, a top EU official said.Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff increase — and Beijing's plans to counter them — are hitting U.S. companies in China, according to a joint survey this month by...China Economyread more
"We are also constantly watching whether the trade war will turn into a tech war," Ma said Tuesday, according to a CNBC translation of his Chinese remarks published by a locak...China Economyread more
TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.Technologyread more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely return to power for a second term will likely be positive for his country's growth, according to economists and investors.Asia Economyread more
Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom release disappointing earnings news, putting a damper on their sector.Retailread more
"Pretty much the entire suite of apps that 'talk' over the internet could be vulnerable," said Tom Uren, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's...Cybersecurityread more
Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.Technologyread more
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard expressed optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to end their trade war, despite recent negotiating setbacks.
"My base case continues to be that we'll get an agreement on trade," Bullard, a voting member on the central bank's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee this year, said Wednesday in an address at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong.
"I think it's good for both China and the U.S.," he added.
Bullard also said that China should accept U.S. demands in the trade talks in order to attract more foreign capital, saying the country would stand to reap enormous benefits.
"They will establish credibility on trade inside China and will reassure foreign investors that they can invest in China and be treated appropriately," he said in response to questions from the audience.
"And really good things would probably happen for the Chinese economy going forward," he said.
He added that on a macroeconomic level, China should agree to everything that's being asked of it by the U.S. "If that occurs I would see blue skies ahead for the Chinese economy," he stated.
However, he cautioned that there is a risk of tariffs lingering, which could eventually be something the Fed would need to address.
"I would say If we're going to see major trade barriers stay in place, they would have to at least be in place for six months before you'd start really worrying about it from a monetary policy perspective," he said.
"It's natural in a negotiating framework that you would see a lot of maneuvering right before an agreement is reached and I'm hopeful that that's what we're observing right now," he added.
"But if it did deteriorate into permanent trade barriers that would be something that the committee would have to consider and adjust to," he said, referring to the FOMC. "But that would be down the road if that occurred."
The inability of the United States and China to conclude their trade conflict — now more than a year old — has stoked fresh worries about the global economy. President Donald Trump earlier this month increased tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, with Beijing retaliating. Trump has threatened further action, which Morgan Stanley said could cause a global recession.
Chinese authorities have been stimulating their economy through steps such as increasing lending to the private sector to combat the negative effects on growth from the trade war. China's economy expanded 6.4% in the first quarter, a better-than-expected result. Chinese GDP (gross domestic product) grew 6.6% in 2018, the worst result since 1990.
The U.S. economy, meanwhile, expanded 3.2% in the first quarter of this year, beating expectations and recording the best start to a year since 2015. The closely-watched nonfarm payrolls came in at 263,000 new hires in April, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in the same month, the lowest figure since December 1969.
The Fed is currently taking what officials call a "patient" approach to monetary policy after halting a series of interest rate increases after financial market turmoil late last year.