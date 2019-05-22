Financial advisors are more stressed out than their clients, study finds

Investing can be stressful.

Anyone holding stocks and bonds through the 2008 financial crisis knows that all too well. For the financial advisors who help investors navigate the investment markets, it's no picnic, either.

A recent survey of investors and financial advisors by the Financial Planning Association along with Janus Henderson and Investopedia found that advisors were, in fact, even more stressed out than investors. When asked to evaluate the level of stress in their lives, 71% of advisors said they experience moderate (34%) or high negative stress (37%), compared to 63% of investors.

What's more, advisor survey respondents feel their situation is getting worse. Twenty-eight percent of them said they were feeling higher stress than they did 12 months ago, and 44% are feeling more stress than they did five years ago. The numbers are significantly lower for investors, 34% of whom said they are more stressed now than five years ago.

"The big headline from this survey is that both investors and advisors are feeling more stress," said Michael Futterman, head of Knowledge Labs Professional Development at Janus Henderson, who was involved with the survey. "We don't know for sure why, but stress levels are going up."

Many of the 313 advisors surveyed know that negative stress is a problem for them. Only 10% of those advisors self-identified as "high stress" felt comfortable with the level of stress in their life, compared to 64% of "low-stress" advisors. When asked if they felt that reducing that stress would have a positive effect in their business or personal life, 84% somewhat or strongly agreed.

Despite the 10-year bull market in stocks, there are plenty of things for financial advisors to stress out about in the post-financial crisis environment.

"We have a number of walls moving in on us," said Mark Robertson, who runs a small registered investment advisor firm, Maxim Capital Advisors in Irvine, California, with his wife. "There's more regulation, more need to keep current with credentials.