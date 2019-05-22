Pelosi snaps at Conway after tense White House meeting: 'I don't talk to staff. I talk directly to the president'

Among the many ways Trump has shattered White House norms, his impulsive public communications rank among the most consequential. By inspiring investors or spooking them, his...Politicsread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after a tense, aborted meeting on infrastructure Wednesday, a senior administration official told CNBC.
"I don't talk to staff. I talk directly to the president," Pelosi said after Conway asked the speaker a question, according to the official.
The interaction followed President Donald Trump's abrupt exit from a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders.
Pelosi earlier in the day accused the president of engaging in a "cover-up" by blocking White House aides from providing testimony and responding to document requests from congressional investigations.
The president responded by saying he doesn't "do cover-ups" and that he could not work with Democrats on legislation until they stopped investigating him.
In a last-minute press event at the Rose Garden, Trump said he "walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, 'I want to do infrastructure' ... but we can't do it under these circumstances."
Democratic leaders said they were ready to make a deal on a $2 trillion plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure, including roads, bridges and airports.
WATCH: President Trump delivers surprise press conference as impeachment calls grow