Politics

Pelosi snaps at Conway after tense White House meeting: 'I don't talk to staff. I talk directly to the president'

Eamon Javers@EamonJavers
Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • "I don't talk to staff. I talk directly to the president," Pelosi said after Conway asked the speaker a question, according to the official. 
  • The interaction followed President Donald Trump's abrupt exit from a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders.
  • Pelosi earlier in the day accused the president of engaging in a "cover-up" by blocking White House aides from providing testimony and responding to document requests from congressional investigations. 
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the media after a House Democrats meeting at the Capitol May 22, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after a tense, aborted meeting on infrastructure Wednesday, a senior administration official told CNBC. 

"I don't talk to staff. I talk directly to the president," Pelosi said after Conway asked the speaker a question, according to the official. 

The interaction followed President Donald Trump's abrupt exit from a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders.

Pelosi earlier in the day accused the president of engaging in a "cover-up" by blocking White House aides from providing testimony and responding to document requests from congressional investigations. 

The president responded by saying he doesn't "do cover-ups" and that he could not work with Democrats on legislation until they stopped investigating him.

In a last-minute press event at the Rose Garden, Trump said he "walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, 'I want to do infrastructure' ... but we can't do it under these circumstances."

Democratic leaders said they were ready to make a deal on a $2 trillion plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure, including roads, bridges and airports.

WATCH: President Trump delivers surprise press conference as impeachment calls grow

VIDEO1:3801:38
Trump hits Dems and Mueller, addresses the 'I-word'
Closing Bell