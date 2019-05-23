Bipartisan retirement bill clears House, moves closer to becoming law

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have passed a bill that aims to improve the nation's retirement savings, moving it a step closer to becoming law. Called the Secure Act and backed by both Republicans and Democrats, the measure includes a variety of provisions intended to increase the ranks of savers and the amount they put away. Changes include: making it easier for small businesses to band together to offer 401(k) plans, requiring businesses to let long-term, part-time workers become eligible for retirement benefits and repealing the maximum age for making contributions to traditional individual retirement accounts (right now, that's 70½).

Francis Dean | Getty Images

It also would raise the age when required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from certain retirement accounts must start to age 72, from 70½, along with making changes to allow more annuities to be offered in 401(k) plans. "We continue to be optimistic that we'll move this bill over the goal line," said Paul Richman, chief government and political affairs officer for the Insured Retirement Institute. "It's likely that before the end of this year, there will be a retirement bill that gets sent to the president's desk." A provision that would have allowed money from tax-advantaged 529 education savings plans to be used for home-schooling expenses was stripped from the Secure Act during a House Rules Committee vote earlier this week.