Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Uber, Apple, Ferrari & more

BMO downgraded Chipotle to 'underperform' from 'market perform'

"We are downgrading CMG to Underperform and lowering our target price to $620 (40x reduced 2020E EPS) in conjunction with our industry note on the implications of African Swine Fever (ASF). We believe the potential magnitude and duration of ASF impacts to margins is underappreciated and CMG is among the Restaurants most at risk. CMG could begin to recognize stronger protein inflation as early as 3Q19, but we are taking a conservative approach to layering ASF impacts into our model as we only raised 2020 food inflation by 100 bps. "

UBS lowered its price target on Apple to $225 from $235

UBS said Apple is "not immune" from the trade war and weaker smartphone demand globally.

"UBS Evidence Lab's 10th Global Smartphone Survey indicates more lengthening of smartphone upgrade cycles, especially in the US and UK. For iPhone, purchase intention appears to be stabilizing though at a low level in all regions, except China. Survey indicates a 6pt drop in China from Oct. and 5pts from a year ago and at the lowest level ever. We cut our iPhone forecasts to reflect the smartphone softness and see risk of potential demand destruction in China from backlash given Huawei situation. The survey indicates mix of iPhones at the high-end ($999+) improved two points YoY. ASP mix benefit would likely be offset by price discounts. China remains a risk but is likely in investor expectations and the focus would shift to new services. We lower our F20 EPS estimate 3% and price target from $235 to $225 but maintain our Buy rating as iPhone expectations are very low for this Fall and we think investors may look through near-term softness ahead of 5G upgrade next year."

