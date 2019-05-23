Dow futures fall more than 150 points as trade war concerns persist

U.S. stock index futures were lower Thursday morning, as market participants continue to monitor an intensifying trade war between the world's two largest economies.

At around 03:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 167 points, indicating a negative open of more than 165 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly lower.

Late Wednesday, two separate media reports suggested the U.S. administration was considering restricting Hikvision — a Chinese surveillance equipment provider — from buying U.S. components. The move would mark another escalation in already fraught ties between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.