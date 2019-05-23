Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Best Buy, Hormel, T-Mobile, Sprint, L Brands & more

Stock futures fell sharply as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.US Marketsread more
A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.World Politicsread more
Tesla was set for its seventh straight day of losses after more analysts joined the growing list of those concerned with its finances.Investingread more
"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Appaloosa's David Tepper has reportedly discussed returning the hedge fund's capital to investors and converting it to a family office.Hedge Fundsread more
Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
With Tesla shares skidding, two experts weigh in on what could be next for the automaker and its volatile stock.Trading Nationread more
U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are hurting an unintended target as the country's trade war with China rages on, a study by the International Monetary Fund found.Marketsread more
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been selling his shares in the company but remains its largest shareholder.Restaurantsread more
First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 for the most recent week, up slightly from the 212,000 claims reported for the previous week.Economyread more
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.Energyread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Best Buy — The electronics retailer's quarterly earnings came in 16 cents a share above estimates at an adjusted $1.02 per share, with revenue beating forecast as well. Comparable-store sales were up 1.1%, beating the 0.9% consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Hormel — Hormel reported adjusted quarterly profit of 46 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny a share. Revenue was short of forecasts, however, and the company also cut its full-year outlook as African Swine Fever impacts its beef and pork markets.
T-Mobile US, Sprint — Sources tell CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin that Justice Department antitrust division head Makan Delrahim has not made a decision on whether to allow the proposed T-Mobile-Sprint deal, despite reports that staff is recommending the deal be blocked.
Medtronic — The medical device maker beat estimates by 8 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.54 per share, with revenue also beating Wall Street forecasts. Medtronic also issued a full-year earnings outlook range that is largely above current consensus.
L Brands — L Brands reported quarterly profit of 14 cents per share, surprising analysts who had expected a breakeven quarter. The Victoria's Secret parent also raised its outlook for the full year, on the heels of record results for its Bath & Body Works unit.
Avon Products — Avon agreed to be bought by Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura Cosmeticos in a stock swap deal that values Avon at $2 billion. Avon had confirmed Wednesday that the two sides were in acquisition talks.
Boeing — Acting Federal Aviation Administration Chief Dan Elwell said there is no specific timetable for approving the return of Boeing's grounded 737 Max jet to service. The FAA is meeting with airline regulators from about 30 countries today to discuss the software fix for the jet as well as new pilot training developed by Boeing.
Harley-Davidson — Harley executive Larry Hund told The Wall Street Journal that expanding its loan operation will be a key part of the company's strategy to attract new and younger motorcycle buyers, as it plans to introduce 100 new models through 2027.
Spotify — Spotify has notified an unspecified number of users that it has reset their passwords, according to a Tech Crunch report. The music streaming service said the reset was due to "detected suspicious activity" but did not elaborate.
NetApp — NetApp reported fiscal fourth quarter profit of $1.22 per share, missing consensus estimates by 4 cents a share, with the data storage company's revenue also falling short of Wall Street forecasts. NetApp also gave a weaker-than-expected forecast. The company raised its quarterly dividend, however, to 48 cents per share from 40 cents a share.
Deutsche Bank — Deutsche Bank shares fell to a record low as the bank held its annual meeting in Frankfurt. CEO Christian Sewing said he was ready to make "tough cutbacks" to the company's investment bank, following several restructuring attempts.
Tyson Foods — The meat and poultry processor is in talks to invest billions in Kazakhstan to avoid Chinese tariffs, according to the Financial Times. The talks are set to center around setting up a beef-processing plant, with an initial investment of $200 million.
Chipotle Mexican Grill — The restaurant chain was downgraded to "underperform" from "market perform" at BMO Capital, which said the impact of African Swine Fever on Chipotle's operations is underappreciated.