Uber launches its Jump bikes in London, a city already awash with bike sharing

Uber launched its Jump electric bikes in London on Friday, marking a challenge to a number of bike-sharing services already available in the U.K. capital.

The ride-hailing firm debuted a fleet of 350 of the red e-bikes as part of a trial in the London borough of Islington, and says it plans to expand elsewhere in the city in the coming months.

The dockless bikes come equipped with baskets and phone mounts, as well as an electric pedal system that provides users assistance of up to 15 miles per hour.

Rides in London will cost £1 ($1.26), with an additional 12 pence being charged on every minute after the first five minutes.

Uber bought Jump last year, with an eye to expand its transportation offering beyond its core ride-hailing platform.

The company, which recently went public, has pitched itself to investors as a one-stop-shop for transportation, building a portfolio of different segments from e-bikes and scooters to food delivery.

"Over time, it's our goal to help people replace their car with their phone by offering a range of mobility options — whether cars, bikes or public transport — all in the Uber app," Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement Friday.