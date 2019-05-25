Mega Millions jackpot soars to $418 million

The president's state visit comes amid tensions with carmaker Toyota over potential auto tariffs. Trump has repeatedly threatened Japanese and European carmakers with tariffs.Traderead more
Microsoft shares have gained 133% since November 2015, outperforming a tech "basket of unicorns" over that stretch.Technologyread more
Buybacks have gotten a bad rap from both Republicans and Democrats. But stocks would be trading at a massive discount without them.Marketsread more
The IRS is about to release a new draft of Form W-4, which will more closely reflect the changes stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For workers, that means they'll need...Personal Financeread more
The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million. It would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.Personal Financeread more
When commercial real estate investor Manny Khoshbin spent $2.2 million on the fastest production car in the world, he had no idea it would very quickly also become the...Autosread more
Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday.Marketsread more
The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.Energyread more
The federal minimum wage has remained $7.25 per hour since 2009. But several states, and even some companies, have since taken matters into their own hands to pay employees a...Workread more
Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.US Marketsread more
The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million and would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.
With no one hitting the right numbers Friday night, the next drawing on Tuesday is at $418 million.
The top prize has been climbing for more than two months now. Your chance of wining is 1 in about 302 million.
For Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, the cash option — which most winners go with — is $263.3 million.
The 24% federal tax withholding would reduce that amount by $63.1 million. However, the top marginal tax rate of 37% means owing a lot more to the IRS at tax time.
Assuming you had no reduction to your taxable income — such as large charitable contributions — another 13%, or $34.2 million, would be due to the IRS. That would be $97.3 million in all going to Uncle Sam.
This means that after federal taxes, you'd be left with $166 million.
Then there are state taxes, which range from zero to more than 8% depending on where the ticket was purchased and where the winner lives.
Nevertheless, the after-tax amount would be life changing. Experts say large lottery winners should assemble a team of experienced professionals — an attorney, a tax advisor and a financial advisor — to help navigate the windfall.
The last time there was a top-prize winner was on March 28, when a Wisconsin man nabbed a $768.4 million jackpot. Manuel Franco, who claimed his haul in late April, chose the lump sum cash option of $477 million. After federal and state tax withholdings, he received $326 million.
CNBC's Sarah O'Brien contributed to this report.
More from Personal Finance:
Younger generations say 'I don't' to high-cost engagement rings
Layaway loans are back, with a new look
These are the 10 most affordable vacations in the US