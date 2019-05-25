Trump again claims stock market would be 10,000 points higher if Fed didn't raise interest rates

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump takes dig at Japan for 'substantial' trade advantage and...

The president's state visit comes amid tensions with carmaker Toyota over potential auto tariffs. Trump has repeatedly threatened Japanese and European carmakers with tariffs.

Traderead more

Microsoft, once considered a stodgy software maker, has...

Microsoft shares have gained 133% since November 2015, outperforming a tech "basket of unicorns" over that stretch.

Technologyread more

The stock market would be much lower if it weren't for company...

Buybacks have gotten a bad rap from both Republicans and Democrats. But stocks would be trading at a massive discount without them.

Marketsread more

Botched your tax withholding in 2018? It's about to get more...

The IRS is about to release a new draft of Form W-4, which will more closely reflect the changes stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For workers, that means they'll need...

Personal Financeread more

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $418 million. Here's how much the...

The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million. It would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.

Personal Financeread more

Real estate investor makes $11,875 a day in profit on Koenigsegg...

When commercial real estate investor Manny Khoshbin spent $2.2 million on the fastest production car in the world, he had no idea it would very quickly also become the...

Autosread more

Trump again claims stock market would be 10,000 points higher if...

Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday.

Marketsread more

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Energyread more

10 companies that have committed to raising minimum wages

The federal minimum wage has remained $7.25 per hour since 2009. But several states, and even some companies, have since taken matters into their own hands to pay employees a...

Workread more

Dow rises nearly 100 points, but posts longest weekly losing...

Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.

US Marketsread more

John Bolton says North Korean missile tests violate UN resolution

World Politicsread more

Three things could cause a 'second wave' in the market sell-off

The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.

Marketsread more
Markets

Trump again claims stock market would be 10,000 points higher if Fed didn't raise interest rates

Spencer Kimball@spencekimball
Key Points
  • Trump claimed U.S. growth would have exceeded 3% and the stock market would be 7,000 to 10,000 points higher if it weren't for the Fed.
  • Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday. 
  • The central bank held rates steady at its March meeting and minutes released last week showed it does not expect any hikes "for some time."
  • Though the Dow closed up 95.22 points at 25,585.69 on Friday, it was still down 0.7% for the week.
  • That marks the Dow's fifth consecutive weekly decline, its longest streak since 2011.
President Donald Trump looks on as his nominee for the chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell takes to the podium during a press event in the Rose Garden at the White House, November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, claiming that economic growth in the U.S. would have been higher than 3% and the stock market would be 7,000 to 10,000 points higher. 

"But they wanted to raise interest rates," Trump said, according to CNN. "You'll explain that to me."

Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday. The president has made similar claims in the past. 

The Fed raised rates four times in 2018, but pivoted after markets fell late last year. The central bank held rates steady at its March meeting and minutes released last week showed it does not expect any hikes "for some time."

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed for raising rates, singling out Chairman Jerome Powell for criticism. In April, the president called for the central bank to lower rates by one percentage point and to implement more quantitative easing. 

After a strong start to 2019, the stock market has become volatile after U.S.-China trade talks collapsed and Trump escalated the trade war with Beijing.  

Trump has increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, threatened to slap tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports to the U.S. and has blacklisted key Chinese tech company Huawei. 

Though the Dow closed up 95.22 points at 25,585.69 on Friday, it was still down 0.7% for the week. That marks the Dow's fifth consecutive weekly decline, its longest streak since 2011.

And J.P Morgan economists, meanwhile, have slashed their second-quarter growth forecasts to just 1% amid uncertainty over the outcome of the trade war. That forecast is down from the bank's previous expectation of 2.25% and nowhere near the 3.2% growth reported in the first quarter.