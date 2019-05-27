Nigel Farage's Brexit Party set to win most UK seats in EU vote

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, reacts as he speaks to members of the media at a European Parliamentary elections count centre in Southampton, U.K., on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Britain's newly-formed Brexit Party will comfortably beat the country's two main parties in European Parliamentary elections, exit polls and early results showed Sunday, as voters expressed their frustration over the Brexit deadlock.

The projected result comes shortly after Conservative Party leader Theresa May announced her resignation as prime minister on Friday morning.

Brexit has gripped British society for more than three years, splintering both the ruling Conservative Party and the opposition Labour party into warring factions since the country's EU referendum in June 2016.

The U.K. participated in European Parliamentary elections on Thursday after failing to leave the EU at the end of March. The exit polls are not necessarily an accurate indication of the result. A BBC projection shortly after 10 p.m. local time put the Brexit Party ahead.

Veteran euroskeptic campaigner Nigel Farage — who is credited by some with forcing Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership — launched his new party in April, after claiming the country's political leaders had betrayed the vote to leave. Farage's former party UKIP (The U.K. Independence Party) gained the most U.K. seats at the 2014 European Parliamentary election.