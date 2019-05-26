Centrist bloc to lose majority in EU vote as Greens and euroskeptics gain, early results show

The European parliamentary election is the second largest democratic exercise in the world.Europe Newsread more
The EU Parliament will be much more fragmented over the next five years with the established centrist bloc failing to gain a majority at this week's election, early election results and projections show.
The initial results suggested a strong showing for Liberal and Green parties, with euroskeptic groups in France and the U.K. holding the gains they saw in 2014. Italy's anti-immigration Lega party was also expected to make large gains, according to exit polls.
The European parliamentary election is the second-largest democratic exercise in the world, with citizens across 28 nations voting for their new representatives.
One of its biggest challenges is voter turnout, however, early indications show turnout at this election has risen for the first time 40 years. The European Parliament's first estimate of the overall turnout in the elections was somewhere between 49% and 51%. That's up from 43% in the 2014 election.
This year's vote was particularly relevant due to the surge of anti-EU and nationalist parties across the region. Projections, before the polls opened on Thursday, suggested that these parties could get nearly 30% of seats at the European Parliament.
At the same time, the traditional mainstream majority between the Socialists and the Conservatives, which has led Europe over the last few decades, was expected to come to an end.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.