Centrist bloc to lose majority in EU vote as Greens and euroskeptics gain, early results show

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Brussels braces for results as EU election draws to a close

The European parliamentary election is the second largest democratic exercise in the world.

Europe Newsread more

Trump says he 'smiled' when Kim Jong Un called Joe Biden 'a low...

Biden had criticized Kim Jong Un as a "dictator" and a "tyrant" at a recent rally in Philadelphia. North Korean state media responded by calling Biden a "fool of low IQ" among...

Politicsread more

The stock market would be much lower if it weren't for company...

Buybacks have gotten a bad rap from both Republicans and Democrats. But stocks would be trading at a massive discount without them.

Marketsread more

Microsoft, once considered a boring software maker, has...

Microsoft shares have gained 133% since November 2015, outperforming a tech "basket of unicorns" over that stretch.

Technologyread more

Trump takes dig at Japan for 'substantial' trade advantage and...

The president's state visit comes amid tensions with carmaker Toyota over potential auto tariffs. Trump has repeatedly threatened Japanese and European carmakers with tariffs.

Traderead more

Botched your tax withholding in 2018? It's about to get more...

The IRS is about to release a new draft of Form W-4, which will more closely reflect the changes stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For workers, that means they'll need...

Personal Financeread more

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $418 million. Here's how much the...

The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million. It would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.

Personal Financeread more

Trump again claims stock market would be 10,000 points higher if...

Trump was speaking at a meeting of Japanese business leaders in Tokyo during his state visit to Japan on Saturday.

Marketsread more

Soaring gasoline prices peak just in time for Memorial Day...

The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.

Energyread more

Real estate investor makes $11,875 a day in profit on Koenigsegg...

When commercial real estate investor Manny Khoshbin spent $2.2 million on the fastest production car in the world, he had no idea it would very quickly also become the...

Autosread more

10 companies that have committed to raising minimum wages

The federal minimum wage has remained $7.25 per hour since 2009. But several states, and even some companies, have since taken matters into their own hands to pay employees a...

Workread more

Dow rises nearly 100 points, but posts longest weekly losing...

Stocks rose on Friday, but notched weekly losses as investors worried the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.

US Marketsread more
Europe Politics

Centrist bloc to lose majority in EU vote as Greens and euroskeptics gain, early results show

Matt Clinch@mattclinch81
Key Points
  • The European parliamentary election is the second-largest democratic exercise in the world, with citizens across 28 nations voting for their new representatives.
  • This year's vote was particularly relevant due to the surge of anti-EU and nationalist parties across the region.
STRASBOURG, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: The flags of the member states of the european union are blowing in the wind in front of The European Parliament (EP) on January 15, 2019 in Strasbourg, France.
Thomas Trutschel | Photothek | Getty Images

The EU Parliament will be much more fragmented over the next five years with the established centrist bloc failing to gain a majority at this week's election, early election results and projections show.

The initial results suggested a strong showing for Liberal and Green parties, with euroskeptic groups in France and the U.K. holding the gains they saw in 2014. Italy's anti-immigration Lega party was also expected to make large gains, according to exit polls.

The European parliamentary election is the second-largest democratic exercise in the world, with citizens across 28 nations voting for their new representatives.

One of its biggest challenges is voter turnout, however, early indications show turnout at this election has risen for the first time 40 years. The European Parliament's first estimate of the overall turnout in the elections was somewhere between 49% and 51%. That's up from 43% in the 2014 election.

This year's vote was particularly relevant due to the surge of anti-EU and nationalist parties across the region. Projections, before the polls opened on Thursday, suggested that these parties could get nearly 30% of seats at the European Parliament.

At the same time, the traditional mainstream majority between the Socialists and the Conservatives, which has led Europe over the last few decades, was expected to come to an end.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.