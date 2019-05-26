Centrist bloc to lose majority in EU vote as Greens and euroskeptics gain, early results show

STRASBOURG, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: The flags of the member states of the european union are blowing in the wind in front of The European Parliament (EP) on January 15, 2019 in Strasbourg, France.

The EU Parliament will be much more fragmented over the next five years with the established centrist bloc failing to gain a majority at this week's election, early election results and projections show.

The initial results suggested a strong showing for Liberal and Green parties, with euroskeptic groups in France and the U.K. holding the gains they saw in 2014. Italy's anti-immigration Lega party was also expected to make large gains, according to exit polls.

The European parliamentary election is the second-largest democratic exercise in the world, with citizens across 28 nations voting for their new representatives.

One of its biggest challenges is voter turnout, however, early indications show turnout at this election has risen for the first time 40 years. The European Parliament's first estimate of the overall turnout in the elections was somewhere between 49% and 51%. That's up from 43% in the 2014 election.