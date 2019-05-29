Special counsel Robert Mueller: 'If we had had confidence that' President Trump 'clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so'

Special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence Wednesday on his nearly two-year investigation, saying that "if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Mueller's statement to reporters at the Justice Department — his first ever in public since being appointed special counsel in 2017 — primarily restated the main findings of his investigation, which concluded three months ago after he submitted a 448-page report to Attorney General William Barr.

But Mueller pointedly talked about the lingering question of why his report did not recommend, one way or the other, that President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for obstruction of justice for allegedly interfering with his inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination with Russians by members of the Trump campaign.

"We did not make a determination as to whether" Trump "did commit a crime," said Mueller, who did not take any questions from journalists.

However, in his report to Barr, Mueller wrote that his probe did find "multiple acts by the President that were capable of exerting undue influence over law enforcement investigations."

In remarks lasting about nine minutes Wednesday, the special counsel cited a long-standing Justice Department policy barring the prosecution of a sitting president for a federal crime.

"That is unconstitutional," Mueller said. "Charging the president with a crime was, therefore, not an option we could consider."

But he also noted, "if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Trump reacted to Mueller's comments less than an hour later, tweeting: "The case is closed!

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by himself or members of his campaign, and has railed against Mueller's investigation, calling it a "witch hunt."

However, Mueller noted that there was another avenue for dealing with a sitting president who broke the law. He said that the internal Justice Department opinion barring the prosecution of a president also "says that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing."

That "process," which Mueller did not name, is impeachment.