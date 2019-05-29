Special counsel Robert Mueller: 'If we had had confidence that' President Trump 'clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops more than 300 points as rates slide on worries over the...

Stocks fell as bond yields declined again, triggering concerns about the economic outlook.

US Marketsread more

The phrase China is using now that could mean the trade war will...

The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. using a phrase it only used twice in history, both of which involved full-on wars.

Marketsread more

Mueller reveals why he didn't clear Trump in special counsel...

Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Politicsread more

Scary pattern forming in stock chart may be sign of another move...

Stock market selling accelerated Wednesday as major indices broke through some key technical levels, and a worrisome pattern formed in the S&P 500 chart.

Market Insiderread more

The market now thinks the Fed will cut rates twice by January...

Futures trading indicated a 63% chance of a September cut and a 62% probability of another easing by January, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

The Fedread more

Trump responds to special counsel Robert Mueller's statement:...

"The case is closed! Thank you," the president tweeted.

Politicsread more

Apple launched a website to prove the App Store isn't a monopoly

The site, launched on Wednesday, is a response to parties that have each accused Apple of favoring its own apps over third-party apps.

Technologyread more

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO says smaller stores are the future (as it...

While Abercrombie & Fitch is planning to close three more of its flagship retail locations, it's opening additional smaller-format stores in a bid to keep traffic growing.

Retailread more

Family-run Latin food giant Goya weighs possible $3 billion sale

Goya, one of the most iconic names in Latin American cuisine, has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to weigh options that could include a sale of the 83-year-old company,...

Food & Beverageread more

Cramer: Stock market 'would like it' if bond yields went up a bit

"I can't recall in my career rooting for higher interest rates," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "That is nuts."

Investingread more

Bain Capital raising $1 billion tech fund for buyouts and...

Bain Capital is raising a $1 billion fund for midmarket technology buyouts and late-stage minority investments.

Technologyread more

Trump tax cuts did little to boost economic growth in 2018, study...

The Congressional Research Service indicated that the cuts delivered the most benefits to corporations and the rich, with little boost to workers.

Economyread more
Politics

Special counsel Robert Mueller: 'If we had had confidence that' President Trump 'clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so'

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • "If we had had confidence that" President Donald Trump "clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Robert Mueller says in breaking his silence about his 22-month probe of the 2016 election.
  • Mueller says that if he testified before Congress, as Democrats want, he won't elaborate beyond his final report.
  • Mueller also says Russia "launched a concerted attack on our political system."
VIDEO5:3405:34
Mueller: We did not determine whether Trump committed a crime
Squawk Alley

Special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence Wednesday on his nearly two-year investigation, saying that "if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Mueller's statement to reporters at the Justice Department — his first ever in public since being appointed special counsel in 2017 — primarily restated the main findings of his investigation, which concluded three months ago after he submitted a 448-page report to Attorney General William Barr.

But Mueller pointedly talked about the lingering question of why his report did not recommend, one way or the other, that President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for obstruction of justice for allegedly interfering with his inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination with Russians by members of the Trump campaign.

"We did not make a determination as to whether" Trump "did commit a crime," said Mueller, who did not take any questions from journalists.

However, in his report to Barr, Mueller wrote that his probe did find "multiple acts by the President that were capable of exerting undue influence over law enforcement investigations."

In remarks lasting about nine minutes Wednesday, the special counsel cited a long-standing Justice Department policy barring the prosecution of a sitting president for a federal crime.

"That is unconstitutional," Mueller said. "Charging the president with a crime was, therefore, not an option we could consider."

But he also noted, "if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Trump reacted to Mueller's comments less than an hour later, tweeting: "The case is closed!

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by himself or members of his campaign, and has railed against Mueller's investigation, calling it a "witch hunt."

However, Mueller noted that there was another avenue for dealing with a sitting president who broke the law. He said that the internal Justice Department opinion barring the prosecution of a president also "says that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing."

That "process," which Mueller did not name, is impeachment.

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, May 29, 2019.
Jim Bourg | Reuters

A growing number of Democrats in the House are calling for an impeachment inquiry because of the findings of Mueller's report, and Trump's stonewalling of their demand for testimony from people connected to him, and documents.

Mueller suggested that if he is forced to testify before Congress about his investigation — as Democrats are insisting — he "would not go beyond the findings in our report."

"The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond what is already public," Mueller said, referring to calls to appear before Congress.

"I am making that decision myself. Nobody has told me whether I can or should testify or speak further about this matter," Mueller said.

His findings included his determination that there was a sustained, aggressive effort by Russian agents to use social media and computer hacking to help sway voters to Trump over Democratic contender Hillary Clinton.

"Russian intelligence officers who are part of the Russian military launched a concerted attack on our political system," Mueller said.

But he noted that he also had found that there was not sufficient evidence to charge people affiliated with the Trump campaign with conspiring with Russian agents to affect the election.

VIDEO0:5400:54
Special counsel Robert Mueller resigns from the Department of Justice, concludes investigation
Squawk Alley

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in a statement, said, "The Special Counsel has completed the investigation, closed his office, and has closed the case."

"Mr. Mueller explicitly said that he has nothing to add beyond the report, and therefore, does not plan to testify before Congress," Sanders said.

"The report was clear — there was no collusion, no conspiracy — and the Department of Justice confirmed there was no obstruction," she said. "Special Counsel Mueller also stated that Attorney General Barr acted in good faith in his handling of the report. After two years, the Special Counsel is moving on with his life, and everyone else should do the same."

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the New York Democrat who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, has said that if Mueller does testify, the special counsel prefers to do so behind closed doors instead of in public.

Nadler and his Democratic colleagues also pushed Barr to release the unredacted report of the special counsel, who obtained convictions of former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, and Michael Cohen, the president's former personal lawyer.

VIDEO9:2109:21
Mueller press conference on Trump investigation
Squawk Alley