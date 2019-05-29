Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dick's Sporting Goods, Boeing, Uber, Workday & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Dick's Sporting Goods — The sporting goods retailer beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share. Revenue beat forecasts as well. Comparable-store sales were flat, better than the forecast of a 1.3% decline by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Dick's also raised its full-year outlook.

Abercrombie & Fitch — The apparel seller lost 29 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 43 cents a share loss that analysts were anticipating. Revenue topped estimates as well, although a comparable-store sales increase of 1% fell slightly short of the 1.3% consensus estimate.

Capri Holdings — The company formerly known as Michael Kors reported adjusted quarterly profit of 63 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents a share. The luxury goods retailer's revenue also came in above forecasts, helped by strength at its Versace and Jimmy Choo brands. Capri gave a weaker-than-expected current-quarter forecast, however, as it spends more on marketing and new store openings.

Canada Goose — The outerwear maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 9 cents per share (Canadian), beating the consensus estimate of 5 cents a share. Revenue was below estimates, however, and Canada Goose also gave a weaker-than-expected outlook.

Workday — Workday earned an adjusted 43 cents per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by 2 cents a share. The maker of human resources software's revenue come in above forecasts, as it signed up more business subscribers.

Boeing — The 737 Max jet may not return to service until August, according to the head of the International Air Transport Association. Alexandre de Juniac told reports that the group plans to organize a summit of regulators and airlines in five to seven weeks to discuss what may be needed to allow the 737 Max to fly again.

T-Mobile, Sprint — The two wireless carriers could sell the prepaid wireless brand Boost Mobile for up to $3 billion, according to interested bidders who spoke to Reuters. The sale of Boost is among the concessions offered to win Federal Communications Commission approval of the deal. Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton, who is interested in buying back boost, will be a guest on CNBC's Squawk Alley today at 11 a.m. ET.

Bed Bath & Beyond — The housewares retailer has added four new independent directors to its board, in a settlement with an investor group consisting of Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum Advisors, and Ancora Advisors. The group said it was pleased with the move.

Morningstar — The financial information company announced the acquisition of credit ratings agency DBRS for $669 million.

Devon Energy — The energy producer announced the sale of its Canada business to Canadian Natural Resources for $2.8 billion. Devon plans to use the proceeds to reduce debt.

Uber Technologies — Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told the German newspaper Handelsblatt that the ride-hailing company will not achieve profitability in the next year or two, but that it will come.

Toyota — The automaker is considering an investment of about $550 million in China-based ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, according to Japan's Nikkei business daily.

Heico — Heico reported quarterly profit of 60 cents per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in well above forecasts and the aircraft parts maker raised its financial forecast for the year.

General Mills — The food producer's stock was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which said that its December prediction that short term strength might be followed mounting deceleration is now playing out.

Amazon, Facebook, Trade Desk, Twitter — In a report on internet advertising, Pivotal Research said that it would pay to be selective in this area, and issued "buy" ratings on these four stocks because of their leadership positions, among other factors. It rates Alphabet, Snap, and Pinterest at "hold."