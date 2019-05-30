Stocks in Asia mixed after Dow drops for second consecutive day

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following a overnight session on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 200 points.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.34% in early trade, as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing and Softbank Group declined. The Topix index also fell 0.44%.

In Australia, the ASX 200 shed 0.6% as almost all the sectors traded lower.

South Korea's Kospi bucked the overall trend as it rose 0.72%, with shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix gaining more than 1% each.