Stocks in Asia mixed after Dow drops for second consecutive day

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following a overnight session on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 200 points.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.34% in early trade, as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing and Softbank Group declined. The Topix index also fell 0.44%.
In Australia, the ASX 200 shed 0.6% as almost all the sectors traded lower.
South Korea's Kospi bucked the overall trend as it rose 0.72%, with shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix gaining more than 1% each.
In the U.S., the Dow closed 221.36 points lower at 25,126.41 — declining more than 200 points for the second consecutive day — while the S&P 500 slipped around 0.7% to end its trading day at 2,783.02. The Nasdaq Composite declined by about 0.8% to close at 7,547.31.
The moves on Wall Street came as the 10-year Treasury note yield fell to its lowest level since September 2017 before rebounding to about 2.26%. A portion of the yield curve further inverted as 3-month Treasury bills last yielded 2.36%, well above the 10-year rate. The phenomenon, known as a yield curve inversion, is seen by traders as a potential sign that a recession is on the horizon.
Meanwhile, investors continue to watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with Beijing making threats this week.
"We advise the U.S. side not to underestimate the Chinese side's ability to safeguard its development rights and interests. Don't say we didn't warn you!" the People's Daily — the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China — said in a commentary piece.
That comes after China recently made a veiled threat earlier this week through its state media regarding rare earth minerals, a material whose production is dominated by China and a critical component to the U.S. tech and defense industries.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.126 after rising from levels below 98.1 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.59 against the dollar after seeing highs around 109.2 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6920 after touching an earlier low of $0.6913.
Oil prices advanced in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract adding 0.27% to $69.64 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also gained 0.51% to $59.11 per barrel.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Yun Li contributed to this report.
Correction: This article was updated to reflect that the Japanese yen saw highs around 109.2 in the previous session.