China won when Trump blindsided Mexico with tariffs, says former Mexican ambassador to China

There's no doubt that President Donald Trump's surprise new tariffs on Mexico are good for China, Jorge Guajardo, former Mexican ambassador to China, told CNBC on Friday.

The U.S. and China have been engaged in an escalating trade war. However, it was Mexico in Trump's sights on Thursday night, when he blindsided the U.S.' southern neighbor with the announcement that his administration will impose a 5% duty on all Mexican imports starting June 10. The tariffs will gradually increase to 25% in October, the White House said.

"Mexico and China compete. When Mexico wins, China loses. When China wins, Mexico loses," Guajardo said on "The Exchange. "

"China won yesterday."